Maisie Williams, Asa Butterfield spark to Voltage's 'Departures'

Voltage Pictures will fully finance and co-produce the drama with BCDF Pictures. Talks are underway with buyers in Berlin.

Williams, Butterfield and Tyler Hoechlin star in the story of a friendship that develops between Skye, a terminally ill yet spirited teenager with a terminal illness, and timid Calvin.

While the young man helps Skye achieve her ‘bucket list’ ambitions, she helps Calvin confront his fears and fall for the apple of his eye, Izzy. Peter Hutchings will direct from Fergal Rock’s screenplay.

Production on the feature said to be in the vein of The Fault In Our Stars is set to begin on April 24 in New York. CAA and Voltage Pictures jointly represent US rights.

Claude Dal Farra, Brice Dal Farra, and Brian Keady produce for BCDF with Nicolas Chartier and Alissa Phillips for Voltage. Dal Farra and Chartier brokered the deal.

“Fergal has written a beautiful screenplay and we are excited to work with Peter Hutchings and our friends at BCDF,” Chartier said. “This film will certainly resonate with the vast teen audience the world over.”

Dal Farra added: “Departures is one of those rare projects that’s both commercial and intricate in its handling of many aspects of our humanity. We couldn’t be more pleased to be working with Peter and his brilliant cast on this wonderful movie.”