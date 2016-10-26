Netflix orders Scandi thriller series 'The Rain'

The series is set after a devastating biological catastrophe.

Netflix has ordered a first season of Scandinavian thriller The Rain from Miso Film.

Written by Borgen’s Jannik Tai Mosholt, the series is the first Netflix original out of Scandinavia and it will premiere in all Netflix territories in 2018.

Ten years after a brutal virus has wiped out most of the population, it follows two siblings on a search for safety only guided by their father’s notebook about the virus and the hazards of this new world. They join another group of young survivors, who quickly realise that the real danger comes from within.

Mosholt will be showrunning alongside producer Christian Potalivo, with the two creating the show alongside Esben Toft Jacobsen.

“I’m interested in finding out what we humans will do if the day should come when civilization as we know it vanishes. And I want to see it through the eyes of youth. Those who are too young to understand it all when everything and everyone disappears around them, and who then have to find out who they are and what they will become,” commented Mosholt.

Peter Bose, producer and CEO of Miso Film, added: “Miso Film is extremely proud to produce the first Netflix original series in Scandinavia. We have been focusing on high-end drama series since we established the company in 2004 and collaborating with Netflix on The Rain will be a new milestone for our company.”

Since it was founded in 2004, Miso Film has been behind successful Scandinavian TV series such as Those Who Kill and Ole Bornedal’s 1864. It also produced Danish box office hit The Candidate, among other features.