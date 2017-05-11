Odin's Eye picks up sci-fi 'Quanta' for international sales

EXCLUSIVE: Nathan Dalton film will begin sales at Cannes.

Science-fiction film Quanta has been picked-up for international sales by Odin’s Eye Entertainment.

The high-concept project is directed by newcomer Nathan Dalton (Arrowhead) and produced by Jesse O’Brien and Christian D’Alessio of Raygun and Ben Whimpey of Indimax Productions.

Odin’s Eye will be commencing sales for Quanta this month in Cannes.

Quanta follows a research scientist and his apprentice who discover more information about the universe that has ever been collected, though each decide to use it in different ways.

“After working with Odin’s Eye to launch Arrowhead across the world, we feel confident that our second feature is in safe hands again,” O’Brien said.

“Michael, Martin and the team are strong supporters of independent genre content, and we couldn’t be more excited that Nathan Dalton’s ambitious and intriguing debut feature will be amongst their lineup.”

Odin’s Eye SVP International Distribution and Acquisitions, Martin Gallery, added: “We’re thrilled to be working with Raygun and Indimax again, and look forward to continuing our strong, well established partnership on Quanta, a mind-blowing science fiction tale that I’m sure will strike a chord with buyers, mainstream audiences and geeks alike”.

