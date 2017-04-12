Soda Pictures rebrands as Thunderbird Releasing

EXCLUSIVE: UK distributor re-named after parent company.

UK distributor Soda Pictures has rebranded and reorganised as Thunderbird Releasing.

Soda was acquired by Canadian production company Thunderbird Entertainment Inc. in 2014 and the name change sees the Thunderbird brand extend into the theatrical distribution business and the UK marketplace.

Upcoming Soda/Thunderbird projects include Oscar-nominated films A Man Called Ove, Land Of Mine and My Life As A Courgette.

In February, the company picked up Cate Blanchett multi-character drama Manifesto for the UK and Ireland.

Thunderbird Entertainment are a film and television production company based in Vancouver and are executive producers of the upcoming Blade Runner 2049 starring Ryan Gosling.

Soda was set up in 2002 by Eve Gabereau and Edward Fletcher and specialises in arthouse, independent and world cinema.