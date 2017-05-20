Splendid boards 'The Conductor'

EXCLUSIVE: Based on the true story of Dutch-born, US-raised Antonia Brico who was the world’s first female conductor.

The Benelux arm of German outfit Splendid is taking the plunge into production. Splendid has just boarded new feature The Conductor (De Dirigent) from leading Dutch director Maria Peters (Pietje Bel 1 & 2, Sonny Boy) and producer Dave Schram.

The film is based on the true story of Dutch-born, US-raised Antonia Brico who was the world’s first female conductor (pictured).

The film has a 4.6m euro budget and will shoot this fall throughout Europe. Another new Splendid Dutch production starts shooting this month. Directed by Erwin van den Eshof, teen drama Misfits stars some of the Netherlands’ most popular YouTube stars. The cast includes Niek Roozen, Donny Roelvink, Gio Latooy, Défano Holwijn, Jill Schirnhofer, Chris Tates, Eddy Zoëy, Bente Fokkens, Jolijn Henneman, Fenna Ramos, Sara Ras and boyband 4U.

The project was developed with Amsterdam-based company NewBe, with a quick turnaround in time for Splendid to release in early autumn. It is the first of two youth-oriented movies that Splendid is planning this year. The second is #Life Goals, which will feature some of the same cast as in Misfits.

Details of the project were revealed on the eve of Cannes by Splendid exec Erik Engelen. “The move into production is an experiment for us,” he said. “As an independent distributor, we think it is the logical next step to do. It’s with a partner we trust 100% both on the creative and the business side. If all goes well, we have options on two other titles.”

Splendid is also continuing to acquire films for Benelux. Recent acquisitions include It Comes At Night, which it will release in June, and Berlinale title Django.