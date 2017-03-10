Telefilm Canada to present second Canada Now series

Distinguished Canadian features from the last year to screen in New York from April 6-9 at IFC Center

Sundance selection Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked The World (pictured) will kick off the Canada Now: Best New Films From Canada 2017 series.

The second tour of Canadian excellence is presented in partnership with the Consulate General of Canada in New York.

The series includes Xavier Dolan’s It’s Only The End Of The World, Kevan Funk’s Hello Destroyer, and Bruce McDonald’s Weirdos.

Rounding out the selection are Maliglutit (Searchers) from Zacharias Kunuk, Nettie Wild’s Koneline: Our Land Beautiful, Window Horses (The Poetic Persian Epiphany Of Rosie Ming) by Anne Marie Fleming, and Anne Émond’s Nelly.

“Celebrating in 2017 the 150th anniversary of Confederation across Canada, as well as Telefilm Canada’s 50th, is an opportunity to spotlight what makes Canada, and its cinema, so special—its rich diversity,” Carolle Brabant, Telefilm executive director, said.



“And this year’s Canada Now touring series speaks to this diversity, with works from talented women and Indigenous filmmakers. In addition, there are titles from both emerging talent as well as accomplished veteran directors such as Bruce McDonald, Nettie Wild and Xavier Dolan. Get ready to be transported from the Arctic Circle to western Asia, and from downtown Montreal to small town Nova Scotia.”