US Briefs: Filming begins on 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?' starring Melissa McCarthy

Project directed by The Diary Of A Teenage Girl helmer Marielle Heller.

Fox Searchlight has begun principal photography in New York on Can You Ever Forgive Me? starring Melissa McCarthy, Richard E Grant (both pictured), Jane Curtin, Dolly Wells, Anna Deavere Smith and Jennifer Westfeldt.

Marielle Heller directs from a screenplay by Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty based on the novel of the same name by Lee Israel.

Archer Gray president of production Anne Carey, Archer Gray founder Amy Nauiokas and David Yarnell produce and Pamela Hirsch, Jawal Nga and Bob Balaban serve as executive producers.

The film recounts the life of celebrity biographer Israel who turns to deception when she is no longer in style.