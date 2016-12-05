US Briefs: Red Granite Pictures wraps 'Papillon'

Charlie Hunnam and Rami Malek star in the adventure based on the bestselling 1969 memoir of convicted French felon and fugitive Henri Charriere.

Papillon shot for 51 days in Belgrade, Serbia, as well as various locations in Montenegro and the Mediterranean Film Studioswater tanks in Malta.

Michael Noer directs from a screenplay by Aaron Guzikowski. The story charts Charriere’s escape attempts from the brutal penal colony on French Guiana.

Red Granite’s Joey McFarland, David Koplan and Riza Aziz produce with Ram Bergman and Roger Corbi.

Steve McQueen and Dustin Hoffman starred in the 1973 version.