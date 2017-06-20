Everyman takes over York Odeon lease from Reel Cinemas

EXCLUSIVE: Everyman will renovate Grade II listed building, its 22nd UK venue.

UK exhibitor Everyman has taken over the lease of York’s former Odeon cinema from Reel Cinemas.

Everyman will renovate the 80-year-old, Grade II listed art deco building, which it will reopen in December 2017.

Reel Cinemas, previous operators of the venue since 2009, have sold the lease to Everyman effective from the end of August 2017.

The refurb will take place between September and December 2017 and once completed the venue will house a bar, Speilburger restaurant and five screens with sofa seating.

The cinema will become the Everyman group’s 22nd UK venue.

Naveen Suri, managing director of Reel, said: “This is a unique opportunity for us to realise some value in our existing estate to be able to invest across other sites. York is an important city for cinema and the investment Everyman will bring to this building will be terrific for local customers whilst we will be able to accelerate refurbishments in the likes of Burnley and Chippenham.”

Crispin Lilly, CEO of Everyman, added: “Our experience in renovating similar buildings in Barnet, Bristol and Muswell Hill over the last couple of years puts us in a strong position to deliver something exceptional in York. It’s a large and delicate process and will involve working closely with the city’s planning authorities to unlock the potential for this beautiful building.”