South Korean crime thriller Yadang: The Snitch took the top spot at the South Korea box office on its opening weekend (April 18-20), ending The Match’s short reign and accounting for nearly 70% of all tickets sold.

Released on April 16, Yadang: The Snitch took $4.11m from 608,149 admissions across 1,832 screens, according to Kobis, the Korean Film Council’s box office tracking service. Its cumulative gross stands at $5.26m from 786,077 total admissions.

Directed by Hwang Byung-gook, the story revolves around the intertwined ambitions of a drug broker played Kang Ha-neul of Netflix hit Squid Game, a prosecutor played by Yoo Hae-jin from box office hit Exhuma, and a detective played by Park Hae-joon of another box office hit, 12.12: The Day.

Sliding to second place was sports drama The Match, now in its fourth week. The film, starring Lee Byung-hun, also known for Squid Game and Concrete Utopia, as legendary Go player Cho Hun-hyeon, added $707,392 from 105,820 admissions, bringing its total to $13.1m from 1.99 million admissions since its March 26 release.

Japanese anime Attack On Titan The Movie: The Last Attack ranked third, taking in $172,305 over the weekend for a cume of $5.33m from 752,321 admissions since opening on March 13.

Close behind was US family adventure A Minecraft Movie, which added $172,202 from 20,916 admissions. It marked a limited pre-release run ahead of its official opening nationwide on April 26.

Debuting in fifth was UK romantic comedy Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, earning $78,219 from 11,722 admissions. It has reached $192,052 since opening on April 16.

Oscar-winning Latvian animation Flow took sixth with $57,790 from 8,071 admissions, bringing its total to $1.12m and continuing its solid run since March 19.

Seventh place went to Maria, the Pablo Larrain-directed biopic starring Angelina Jolie as Maria Callas, which opened on April 16 and brought in $39,951 from 6,272 admissions across 266 screens for a cume of $84,718.

Japanese horror Sayuri followed in eighth, earning $38,604 over the weekend. The film has accumulated $60,180 from 9,239 admissions to date.

In ninth was US thriller The Amateur, adding $37,497 from 5,604 admissions for a cume of $612,790.

Rounding out the top 10 was Japanese animation Colorful Stage! The Movie: A Miku Who Can’t Sing. It took $40,004 from 5,444 admissions, after opening on just 26 screens.