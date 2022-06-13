DIGIC Pictures
DIGIC Pictures is an 18-year-old animation studio based in Hungary that has made its reputation with its high-end 3D animation for feature films, commercials, and within the videogame industry.
- https://www.digicpictures.com
DIGIC is moving into feature animation with two shorts at Annecy
The 20-year-old Budapest-based company is focusing on family-oriented long and short-form fiction, including features.
How Budapest-based Digic Pictures became an award-winning animation studio
Alex S Rabb first set up the Hungarian studio in 2002 with Andy Vajna.