Alexandria-born and Cairo-­based Egyptian actor Essam Omar moved from TV and shorts into features in 2024 — and his first film lead went to Venice. Seeking Haven For Mr Rambo, in which he plays a man who refuses to give up on his dog, was the first Egyptian film to play at the Italian festival in 12 years, in the Horizons sidebar.

The feature debut of writer and director Khaled Mansour, the story follows Omar’s character Hassan as he embarks on a journey of self-­discovery while trying to protect his beloved dog from a violent landlord. It has its MENA premiere here in Competition at Red Sea before being released theatrically in Egypt and the Gulf countries in 2025 via Front Row Entertainment.

Omar is determined to maintain a humble approach as he makes his first steps from Egypt onto the international stage. “I choose roles that truly move me, without considering any expectations on box office or critical acclaim,” he says.

Omar also wishes to challenge himself with a variety of projects. His new film Siko Siko is a comedy — a collaboration with writer Mohamed El-Dabbah, director Omar El Mohandes, and co-star and stand-up comedian Taha Desouky. The story of two estranged relatives who meet by chance is produced by Egyptian outfits Film Square Productions, Reflect-Production and United Studios (which produced this year’s 10-part drama series Mandatory Path, which co-stars Omar).

The actor studied theatre at Alexandria University, and got his break when El Mohandes cast him in 2016 short New Year’s Hero. TV soon came calling with miniseries Welcome Home (2022) by renowned filmmaker Yousry Nasrallah, and The Choice (2020‑22). El Mohandes turned again to Omar for the lead role of a graduate doctor in TV series Coat (Balto), which played well across the Middle East last year.

“Acting allows me to live multiple lives,” enthuses Omar. “I hope to present films that will endure and outlive me.”

Contact: Essam Omar