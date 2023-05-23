Trevor Groth is EVP at 30West, the entertainment investment and advisory company that distributed I, Tonya, and was executive producer on Triangle Of Sadness. He previously served as director of programming at Sundance Film Festival.

Best coffee in Cannes

Wherever you can get it because coffee is lifeblood in Cannes.

Typical Cannes breakfast

I’m always on the run so I stock my place with bananas and baguettes.

Craziest Cannes memory

Dennis Hopper was in Cannes for his 70th birthday party on Paul Allen’s yacht. It felt like I was in a dream of a movie about Hollywood.

Most memorable film you have seen in Cannes

My first year in Cannes I saw Trainspotting [1996] and I’d never seen anything like it.

Top Cannes survival tip

Walkable shoes during the day and a nice pair of shoes for the Palais screenings at night.

Your first year in Cannes

It was 1996 and I was a programmer for Sundance. I still think it’s the best year they have ever had. There was Trainspotting, Breaking The Waves, Fargo, Secrets & Lies, Stealing Beauty and Hard Eight, Paul Thomas Anderson’s first film.

Favourite restaurant

Le Maschou.

Favourite Cannes hotel

I love the Art Deco design of Hotel Martinez. But my favourite place I have stayed is the Five Seas — love the rooftop pool.

Average amount of sleep per night

I try to get four or five hours.

Where are we most likely to find you at 2am

The pop-up Parisian club Silencio — great energy and fun people.

Who are you most looking forward to seeing

My partner [producer] Dan Friedkin, who will be there with his film Killers Of The Flower Moon. It has been a passion project of his since before I was at 30West.

Where do you find a healthy lunch

I haven’t found a healthy lunch but I live off kebabs and there are a few good ones around.

Favourite getaway spot pre- or post-festival

I’m lucky enough to have a friend who has a place in Saint-Tropez and that’s the best way to wind down after a wild and crazy Cannes.