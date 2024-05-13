As the Cannes Film Festival readies to welcome predicted record numbers for its 2024 edition, the town has several new additions to its streets and shores.

Construction continues in central Cannes as part of a citywide makeover set to wrap in 2025. Many major blockades will be temporarily removed for the festival’s duration but festivalgoers will see scaffolding and unfinished buildings all across town.

For business lunches and dinners, there are several new spots in town. French celebrity chef Jean Imbert has taken over the kitchens of the Hotel Martinez and will reopen fine dining restaurant the Palme d’Or just in time for the festival. He will prepare the traditional dinner for Greta Gerwig and her competition jury.

Another celebrity chef Mauro Colagreco of triple Michelin-starred Mirazur has partnered with Albane Cleret for La Terrasse by Albane, the rooftop spot at the JW Marriot.

The Carlton has a new restaurant called Rüya, that means “dream” in Turkish and offers Anatolian classics with a modern twist. Nearby, the Lucia Plage just opened in March from the Nikki Beach Hospitality Group.

Renovated last summer, Canopy by Hilton is a new entry to the hotel and dining scene complete with two restaurants – the Café Crème Brunch club serving up brunch to eat in or take away every day and the Marea rooftop restaurant and cocktail bar.

Further new hotels include the four-star MOB Hotel, the Maison Carla Rosa, a hotel and residence with a pool, the Hotel Belle Plage located past the port with a restaurant and rooftop cocktail bar, and the Mondrian Cannes, formerly the Grand hotel, which opened just before last year’s festival complete with Asian fusion restaurant Mr. Nakamoto.

Cannes’ covered market the Marche Forville has temporarily moved to the Allées de la Liberté, the grand space located just across from Brut’s festival headquarters near the port, which has a large public garden on the roof. Local producers will be there every morning from Tuesday to Sunday.

Nomade, created by entertainment agency Cartel and Parisian hotspot group Le Perchoir, has moved to VEGA La Plage along the beach on the Croisette and aims to host business meetings and press junkets by day before transforming into cocktail happy hours designed for networking at night. 2020 Top Chef winner Gianmarco Gorni and Hubert Niveleau are cooking up the daily menu and French music organisation SACEM will host a series of concerts every night from 17.00-19,00 including live performances by leading French DJs including Faux Amis, Roscius, Voyou, and Maud Geffray. It also boasts its own pétanque space.