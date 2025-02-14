Madrid-based boutique sales agent Begin Again brings Lorena Muñoz’s Fate Of Pines, about a double femicide perpetrated in plain sight 70 years ago. It also has Ana Serret Ituarte’s Notes For A Consensual Fiction, starring Isabelle Stoffel, Violeta Rodriguez and Alex Brendemühl. It is inspired by the life of Stoffel, a Swiss actress whose credits include Jonas Trueba’s The August Virgin.

Filmax is showing Aitor Echevarria’s directing debut Dismantling An Elephant, a family drama about addiction starring Emma Suarez, Natalia de Molina and Dario Grandinetti. It is produced by Barcelona-based Arcadia and France’s Noodles — the team behind 2024 Oscar nominee Robot Dreams. Also market premiering is The Light Of Aisha, an animated film by Shadi Adib, set in 11th-century Al-Andalus, following a 13-year-old girl who wants to become a rocketeer.

Film Factory Entertainment brings three major market screenings. Mikaela, starring Antonio Resines, Natalia Azahara and Adriana Torrebejano, is directed by action specialist Daniel Calparsoro and turns on a group of robbers who hijack an armoured van during a huge snowstorm in Spain. Also screening is thriller Barren Land, a Spain-Mexico co-production from Albert Pinto, the director of Netflix hits Money Heist and Berlin; and Olga Osorio’s The Goldsmith’s Secret, a time-spanning romance adapted from Elia Barcelo’s novel with a cast that includes Mario Casas and Michelle Jenner.

Latido Films has Deaf in Panorama, Eva Libertad’s debut feature about a deaf woman expecting a child with her hearing partner, exploring her fears of motherhood. Latido is also showing first footage of David Perez Sañudo’s The Harvester, a thriller set in 1870s northern Spain during the Carlist Wars, starring Antonio de la Torre and Patricia Lopez Arnaiz. It also has a market premiere for 8 by Julio Medem, an eight-episode love story about a couple born on the same day, whose lives intertwine through intense encounters and misunderstandings.