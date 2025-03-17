Sci-fi horror, comedy dramas and an animated pig are among the titles from Hong Kong and China being introduced to buyers at Filmart.

Fishes Flied Away

Dir. Zhou Quan

This comedy drama stars Song Jia (Her Story) and Tong Liya (Black Dog) as two ex-wives who are dragged into a mission of resolving a property inheritance issue, following the mysterious death of their former husband. The film is backed by Maxtime Pictures, which was behind last year’s Her Story, a female-led surprise hit that grossed almost $100m at China’s box office. Director Zhou’s feature debut Betwixt And Between won an award in Pingyao’s Hidden Dragons competition last year.

Contact: Tiger Pictures Entertainment

Girlfriends

Dir. Tracy Choi

Macau-born director Choi reunites with Fish Liew and Jennifer Yu, the cast of her 2016 feature debut Sisterhood, for this female-driven drama chronicling the journey of a girl across 15 years, from her teenage days in Macau, her university years in Taiwan to her busy working life in Hong Kong. Taiwan’s Estela Valdivieso Chen and Jacqueline Liu from Hong Kong serve as producers. At Filmart, the Macau-Taiwan-Thailand-Hong Kong production is presented in the work-in-progress section at HAF.

Contact: Felix Tsang, Golden Scene

I Am Bond, GG Bond

Dirs. Lu Jinming, Zhong Yu, Li Tengdong

The tenth instalment of the GG Bond animated film franchise marks the 20th anniversary of the character. The 3D pig was created by Guangzhou-based WinSing Animation in 2005 and launched as a TV series before evolving into an IP that also comprises feature films, stage shows, toys and merchandise. The new film follows the titular character, a washed-up actor yearning for a new lead role, who teams up with former rival GG Star to unravel a case of theft and sabotage a conspiracy.

Contact: WinSing Animation

I O U

Dir. Steven Zhang Zhonghua

Set against a backdrop of recent illegal fundraising scams, this comedy drama stars Aaron Kwok as a desperate man torn between survival and kindness as he must force two innocent siblings to repay a debt owed by their absent father. Filming is under way in director Zhang’s hometown of Xian, China. Producer is Hong Kong’s Julia Chu, who previously worked on Port Of Call and Where The Wind Blows, both starring Kwok. Zhang is known for films featuring children, such as 2020’s The Home In The Tree and this year’s Home By The River.

Contact: Distribution Workshop

Luz

Dir. Flora Lau

Premiered in Sundance’s World Cinema Dramatic Competition, Lau’s latest film was shot in Chongqing, Hong Kong and Paris, and features an international cast including Isabelle Huppert, Sandrine Pinna and Guo Xiao Dong. The story follows an ex-con desperately looking for his estranged daughter and a Hong Kong gallery owner grappling with her ailing stepmother in Paris. They embark on a journey of self-discovery when they meet inside a VR world named Luz. Hong Kong director Lau’s feature debut Bends premiered in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard in 2013.

Contact: Visit Films

Mumu

Dir. Mo Sha

This family drama focuses on a young girl who lives peacefully with her deaf, single father in a deaf community until her long-absent mother reappears and plunges her into the world of the hearing. Leading the cast is Zhang Yixing, better known as Lay from Korean band EXO and noted for his lead role in 2023 smash No More Bets. Mumu opens in China on April 3 and has secured a theatrical release in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia. Director Mo’s credits include 2021 feature Love Will Tear Us Apart and 2017 drama series My Huckleberry Friends.

Contact: Alice Leung, iQIYI

Never Too Late

Dir. Rikki Choy

Beyond Hong Kong’s hustle and bustle lies a rich and often ignored biodiversity. Through the stories of a cultural worker, a sea-diving model, a real-estate agent and a wildlife buff, this documentary shows it is never too late to leave the urban routine and enjoy the wonders of the natural world. Produced and distributed by Phoenix TV, it will world premiere at Hong Kong International Film Festival (HKIFF) in April. Choy was one of the directors of Phoenix TV’s doc series Hong Kong Nature Stories.

Contact: Riley Li, Phoenix Satellite Television

Once Upon A Lie

Dir. Stan Liu

This romantic drama follows a struggling writer who travels to an island to meet his online sweetheart. After a no-show, an innkeeper helps him create a new spin on a mermaid story the writer is working on until her true identity is revealed. Director Pang Ho Cheung (Love In A Puff trilogy) serves as producer for Liu’s directorial feature debut. The cast includes Hong Kong’s Irene Wan, Taiwan’s Bruce Hung and veteran Gua Ah Leh. It opens in Hong Kong on April 17.

Contact: Miriam Cheung, EMP

Pass And Goal

Dir. Jill Wong

This sports drama revolves around a financial consultant who forms a strong bond with children from a football team as they overcome difficulties in chasing their dreams on the field. The ensemble cast includes Gigi Leung, Peter Chan Charm Man, Chu Pak Hong and Sahal Zaman. Producers are O Sing Pui and Kinnie Cheung (Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In). Wong previously directed 2018’s The Strangled Truth and 2015’s S For Sex, S For Secrets.

Contact: Grace Chan, Entertaining Power

Per Aspera Ad Astra

Dir. Han Yan

This sci-fi action adventure, set in the near future, revolves around a virtual dream system that allows users to indulge themselves in whatever they want in the dreams they create. However, the users are soon caught in a fierce battle between dreams and reality. The cast includes rising stars Dylan Wang and Victoria Song alongside veteran Zu Feng. A release is scheduled in China for July 5. Director Han’s recent feature credits include 2020’s A Little Red Flower and 2023’s Love Never Ends.

Contact: Lian Ray Pictures

Space Mutation

Dir. Zhu Lingfeng

A full-scale, purpose-built spaceship is the setting for this action thriller, which blends sci-fi and horror. When a rescue operation is interrupted by an alien invasion, a fierce battle breaks out between human survivors and monstrous creatures. The cast includes Wei Lu, Lin Yanrou and Liu Yang, and the film is backed by VFX company Future Film Media. Zhu co-directed 2016 period drama series Happy MiTan with Bao Bei’er and directed last year’s feature comedy Good Luck. Space Mutation has a debut market screening here at Filmart.

Contact: Josie Wu, Beijing Hugoeast Media

Valley Of The Shadow Of Death

Dirs. Jeffrey Lam, Antonio Tam

This directorial feature debut stars Anthony Wong as a pastor who is torn between forgiveness and retribution when the man who caused the death of his daughter is taken into the church’s custody on being released from prison. Louisa So and George Au co-star. Backed by the Federation of Hong Kong Filmmakers, it premiered in Tokyo’s Asian Future strand last year and will play in the Firebird Awards’ Young Cinema section at the upcoming HKIFF.

Contact: Felix Tsang, Golden Scene

The Way Out

Dir. Zeng Hairuo

Warner Bros’ first Chinese live-action film follows a game programmer who finds himself wrongfully confined to a rehab centre where he forms unexpected bonds with fellow patients. The cast is led by Xiao Yang from the Sheep Without A Shepherd trilogy, Jessie Li (Port Of Call) and Chen Minghao. It marks the first narrative feature from Zeng who has previously worked as a documentary filmmaker. Exec producer is Rao Xiaozhi, director of A Cool Fish and Home Coming, and a local release is set for April 4.

Contact: Vicky Ding, Blossoms Entertainment

We Girls

Dir. Feng Xiaogang

This social drama by renowned Chinese director Feng follows a woman who struggles to reintegrate into society after time in prison, exploring how she rebuilds her life with the help of close friends. The all-female main cast is headed by Zhao Liying (Article 20) along with Lan Xiya and Chuo Ni. It is scheduled to open on April 4 in China. Director Feng’s credits include 2017’s Youth and 2016’s I Am Not Madame Bovary.

Contact: Lian Ray Pictures