Chocobar

Dir: Lucrecia Martel

After years of speculation, Argentinian filmmaker Lucrecia Martel’s documentary is understood to be ready for its festival close-up. The feature from Rei Pictures traces the life of murdered indigenous activist Javier Chocobar and addresses the theme of land ownership in Latin America. Martel’s last feature was Venice 2017 entry Zama and the Lido could make for another prime launchpad for one of Latin America’s most lauded filmmakers.

Contact: Rei Pictures (producer), info@reipictures.com

La Cocina

Dir: Alonso Ruizpalacios

Rooney Mara and Oded Fehr star in the story of a multicultural New York restaurant, which Screen understands is in post and could be ready this year. Ruizpalacios, the Mexican filmmaker of A Cop Movie, Museo and Gueros, usually debuts his films in Berlin, however any festival would be happy to accept his latest work.

Contact: Fifth Season, www.fifthseason.com

The Freshly Cut Grass

Dir: Celina Murga

Martin Scorsese’s Argentinian protegée Celina Murga is one to look out for after the well reviewed The Third Side Of The River debuted at the 2014 Berlinale. Scorsese serves as executive producer and Oscar-nominated Marina de Tavira (Roma) and stars in the story about love and double standards. Producers are Infinity Hill, who were behind last season’s Argentinian Oscar nominee Argentina, 1985.

Contact: Infinity Hill (producer), www.infinityhillfilms.com

Kill The Jockey

Dir: Luis Ortega

After wowing critics with his 2018 Cannes Un Certain Regard crime drama An Angel, which went on to be a big hit in Argentina, Luis Ortega will be on festival directors’ radars with the new drama from Argentina’s Rei Pictures. The intricate story centres on a gifted jockey who falls foul of a mobster to whom he owes his life. A strong Latin American cast includes Bardo lead Daniel Giménez Cacho, Ema lead Mariana Di Girólamo from Ema, and Daniel Fanego from The Angel.

Contact: Rei Pictures (producer), info@reipictures.com