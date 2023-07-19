Louis Koo, Hong Kong superstar and producer of last year’s box office hit Warriors Of Future, is set to receive the Screen International Extraordinary Star Asia Award for Exceptional Contribution to Asian Cinema at the New York Asian Film Festival (NYAFF).

Since his acting debut in the 1990s, Koo has carved out a successful career in the entertainment industry, first through TV drama series, then on the big screen working with top directors such as Johnnie To and the late Benny Chan. His expansive film catalogue of more than 100 credits includes Election, Overheard, The White Storm and Paradox, which earned him several best actor prizes from the Hong Kong Film Awards and Asian Film Awards among others.

In recent years, Koo has found success as a film mogul. In 2013, he founded production company One Cool, which has since grown into a one-stop shop for distribution, post-production and VFX as well as artist management and film equipment rental.

Koo is in New York to accept the award – the highest honour bestowed by NYAFF – and will also introduce paramedic drama Vital Signs, produced by One Cool, tonight (July 19). He will return tomorrow to attend NYAFF’s screening of action thriller The White Storm 3: Heaven Or Hell.

Screen spoke to Koo on the eve of the award ceremony about his ambitions for One Cool, an animated prequel for Warriors Of Future and whether he would turn his hand to directing.

You were already a big star before launching One Cool in 2013. What prompted you to become an entrepreneur?

It wasn’t because of any business opportunities. It is our vision to set up a one-stop shop, providing the best services and technology knowhow at every stage of the production. This way, we can continuously raise the standards of the Hong Kong film industry.

You are known as one of the most hardworking actors in Hong Kong. Given your hectic filming schedule, how hands-on are you in the day-to-day running of One Cool?

I sleep very little every day. If I’m not filming, I spend time on company matters and look for new filmmaking potential. As I have my own filming schedule or other engagements as an actor, I cannot be hands-on all the time. But I have a trustworthy team who keep me in the loop and give me updates on all important matters. “One Cool” means “All for One, One for All”. We support each other and work together as a close-knit team.

How did One Cool come to collaborate with Sony on animated features Vivo and Oscar-nominated The Mitchells vs The Machines? Are there more in the pipeline?

I believe that animation is without age barriers. They can bring to light important topics that can be relevant to both adults and children. Besides, it’s relatively easy to manage the production budget. The collaborations came about when our team in the US hooked up with Sony Pictures Animation and we soon reached an agreement. Not only in Hollywood, we are in talks for various animated projects in China and Southeast Asia.

Warriors Of Future will have an animated prequel. What is the latest?

It is in development, at script stage. It is handled by a new animation team, with core members from Hong Kong. There are many talented local animators and I hope they will get noticed. We will continue to develop the sci-fi genre, which is still under-developed in Asia but has the potential to break out internationally.

One Cool recently added a new subsidiary in Malaysia. How does this expansion in Southeast Asia fit in with the company’s overall strategy?

While China and Hong Kong are still our main focus, we will continue to develop other markets. The Southeast Asian region has endless potential: series or films can draw interesting topics from their local customs, urban legends and culture.

With the widespread popularity of OTT, entertainment content has crossed borders and become international. Audiences have built up a certain understanding of the culture from various places. Another factor is the region has a relatively lower production cost but can still deliver certain standards. Productions from Malaysia and Thailand have proved they can go international. Their audience base is not homogenous.

One Cool has covered nearly the entire industry value-chain. Are there plans to go into exhibition, which is the only missing piece?

The Louis Koo Cinema at the [Hong Kong] Arts Centre is sponsored by One Cool, and is not our own cinema. I don’t have plans to go into exhibition. The film and TV sector has undergone rapid change in the last few years. The growth of OTT platforms means that cinemas are not the only option for the audience. VR films are also on the rise, which offer an immersive experience. However, I still believe that certain films must be watched in the cinema to experience the magic.

Now you are an actor and producer, do you see yourself taking the director’s chair as well?

It’s already exhausting to be an actor and a producer. There are no directing plans for now, but maybe a few years down the road if I have a really good story. Let’s see.