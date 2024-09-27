China’s rising filmmakers are spotlighted in Hidden Dragons, one of two competitions at Pingyao Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon International Film Festival (PYIFF, September 24-30).

Named after Ang Lee’s Oscar-winning martial arts film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, the competitive strand comprises 13 Chinese-language first or second feature films, including opening film A River Without Tears, the second feature by Chinese director Liu Juan, and seven feature debuts.

“PYIFF is a gathering place for the most dynamic creators. Despite the many challenges ahead, their outstanding performance gives us hope for the future of Chinese cinema,” says Lin Xudong, who became PYIFF artistic director in 2021 and worked alongside chief artistic consultant Marco Mueller (mainly for non-Chinese films) until the latter’s departure early this year.

“In light of current circumstances, it’s not easy for newcomers to secure investment,” says Lin. “PYIFF tries its best to provide some support through the financing forum. More and more talented young Chinese filmmakers whose films premiered at PYIFF are gaining international attention and recognition.”

These include Han Shuai’s Summer Blur and Kong Dashan’s Journey To The West, which had their world premiere at PYIFF before travelling to international film festivals. The former became the Generation Kplus grand prix winner at the Berlinale, while the latter went to Rotterdam and found box office success in China, with takings of $9.42m (RMB67.2m).

Lin further points out that Pingyao Corner, a showcase of short films, has also discovered many promising young directors before they made their feature debuts. These include Wei Shujun, director of Only The River Flows, who has had three features played at Cannes within four years; Wang Erzhuo, whose Farewell, My Hometown was a Busan New Currents winner in 2021; and London-based Wang Haolu, who received a Bafta nomination for Netflix limited series Bodies.

Here, Screen profiles the seven directorial feature debuts competing in this year’s Hidden Dragons section. All are world premieres, with the exception of Hello, Spring, which makes an Asian premiere.

Betwixt And Between

Dir. Zhou Quan

Pros. Sun Yonghuan

Prodco. Beijing Enlight Pictures

The drama is about a schoolteacher who buries himself in writing a novel for the sake of creating a better future for his wife and daughter, not knowing that their fate will soon be entangled with a man who has just been released from prison. The cast is led by Zhang Yu (A Cool Fish), Xin Baiqing (The Shadowless Tower) and Liu Yan. Set in his hometown of Guiyang, Guizhou province in southwest China, director Zhou hopes the story will give strength to people in adversity. Since his graduation from the College of Art of Guizhou University, Zhou has taken up various jobs in the film industry for over 10 years, including working as first assistant director of 2018 sleeper hit A Cool Fish. Contact: Zhou Yun

Chinatown Cha-Cha

Dir. Luka Yuanyuan Yang

Pros. Luka Yuanyuan Yang, Xu Xiao, Lou Wang-Holborn, Ding Dawei

Prodco. Round Space Studio (Beijing)

This documentary tracks 92-year-old Coby Yee, a former starlet and nightclub owner, as she reclaimed the spotlight with senior dance troupe Grant Avenue Follies. Led by Cynthia Yee, the ensemble embarked on a transnational tour across the US, Cuba and China, exploring diasporic Chinese entertainment and their own Chinese American identities. Beijing-born Yang graduated from University of the Arts London and is an award-winning visual artist and filmmaker, weaving documentary and archival materials into various mediums like film, photography, artist books, installations and performances. Contact: Luka Yuanyuan Yang

Floating Clouds Obscure The Sun

Dir. Shen Tao

Pros. Sun Jingyong

Prodco. Hubei Grey Whale Culture Media

The drama follows a widow, who upon completing her traditional duties as a housewife of raising her children and taking care of the elderly, wants to leave her mountain village in southern China to see the outside world. The lead role is played by a local villager who has no acting experience, bringing spontaneity to the film. Mama director Li Dongmei serves as artistic consultant. The project was selected for the Falcon Project of the 14th Chinese Youth Film Week in 2019 and One Project of the 4th The One International Women’s Film Festival in 2020. Contact: Yang Haijun

Hello, Spring

Dir. Ma Lanhua

Pros. Dong Aihui

Prodco. Nanjing Bad Student Film, Television and Media Production

Director Ma did not enjoy her Chinese composition class when she was a young student. Now in her feature debut, she confronts her worst fear through the story of a mischievous student who turns the tables in showing a strict teacher the art of writing. The film was previously known as Who’s Afraid Of Writing Class? when it premiered in the international competition of the Fribourg International Film Festival. Ma’s mid-length film, The Honor Among Thieves, won best experimental film at the 2019 FIRST International Film Festival and best film at the 2020 Image Forum Festival in Tokyo. It was also selected for the Bright Future section of Rotterdam. Contact: Sun Dong

Karst

Dir. Yang Suiyi

Pros. Shan Zuolong

Prodco. Monologue (Shanghai) Films, Beijing Qiqi Culture & Entertainment

This feature debut is set in director Yang’s hometown of Qiandongnan, Guizhou province, a region well known for its spectacular karst landscapes – an area of land made up of limestone. The story focuses on a rural woman who needs to go the nearby town to seek medical treatment for her cattle. Memories begin to flood back as she reconnects with her childhood friend and her lover during the various trips. Yang made several short films while studying at the Beijing Film Academy. Producer Shan’s credits include Love Is A Gun, winner of Venice’s Lion of the Future award for a debut film in 2023, and The Great Phuket from Berlinale’s Generation 14plus in February. Contact: Shan Zuolong

Towering Land

Dir. Li Yuxing

Pros. Jia Xiaoyu

Prodco. Ruyi Pictures (Shanxi)

This three-part drama is set on the outskirts of Taiyuan city, Shanxi province, where a towering stupa once stood out most visibly on the rural landscape until it became dwarfed by tall modern structures. The story follows three middle-aged people who out of despair plan to jump off this abandoned stupa – a Buddhist commemorative monument. But a sliver of hope encourages them to persist and pulls them back to face setbacks in life. Yao Lu, Liang Jingdong and Yi Chunde lead the cast. Taiyuan-born director Li previously won several awards in China for short film The South And The Gun. Contact: Jia Xiaoyu

True Love, For Once In My Life

Dir. Siu Koon Ho

Pros. Tse Shuk Fun

Prodco. Hugway Creation

Executive produced by renowned filmmaker Fruit Chan (Three Husbands), Hong Kong director Siu’s feature debut follows a woman who returns to look after her unfaithful ex-husband when he is terminally ill, as she firmly believes that true love happens only once in a lifetime. The cast includes Cecilia Yip (Love Never Ends), Tse Kwan Ho (A Guilty Conscience) and rising actress Hui Yuet Sheung. Siu has been writing for Chan since 2010, including 2022 omnibus Tales From The Occult for which he was also art and costume director on the segment Dead Mall, directed by Chan. Contact: Tse Shuk Fun