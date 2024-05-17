Spain’s animation sector is going from strength-to-strength following the success of Pablo Berger’s Oscar-nominated Robot Dreams, which launched in Cannes Premiere last year.

Screening in the market is Buffalo Kids, directed by Jesus Garcia Galocha and Pedro Solis and produced by 4 Cats Pictures, the team behind international box-office hit Mummies. The story of two Irish orphans who arrive in New York City via ocean liner in 1886, Buffalo Kids (sold by CMG for the US) will participate in the new non-competitive section Annecy Presents in June.

“It’s an adventure film blending humour and deep emotions where concepts such as inclusion and diversity emerge from the story,” says 4 Cats’ Jordi Gasull.

Dragonkeeper is a co-production between Spain’s Atresmedia and Movi­star+ and China Film Animation. The $26m (€24m) film is co-directed by Salvador Simo and Jianping Li and is being sold by the UK’s SC Films. Based on the novels by Carol Wilkinson, with a voice cast that includes Bill Nighy and Mayalinee Griffiths, Dragonkeeper is set in ancient China and tells of young orphan girl Ping who finds herself in charge of saving dragons from extinction. The film has already been sold to the US (Viva Pictures), Spain (A Contracorriente) and China (China Film Group) among other territories.

Family film SuperKlaus, directed by Andrea Sebastia and Steven Majaury, is a co-production between Spain’s Capitan Arana and 3 Doubles Producciones, and Canada’s PVP Media. It is a revisionist look at Santa Claus, who believes himself to be a superhero. Repped by Pink Parrot Media, SuperKlaus closed deals in the UK/Ireland (Kaleidoscope) and the Netherlands (Just Entertainment), having pre-sold to more than 40 countries.

Flamingo Flamenco, co-produced by Spain’s 3 Doubles and Studio 100, is being sold by Studio 100 Film and was introduced in its development stage at Berlin’s European Film Market in February, securing deals in 50 territories to date.

The action is set in the Fuente de Piedra lagoon, home to one of the largest flocks of flamingos in Europe, and centres around the annual event when adolescent birds dance in a manner reminiscent of the flamenco. But when wild dogs attack the flock, dance-crazy Rosie loses her beloved sister, leading to the cancellation of the dance ritual.

Strong incentives

Animation produced in Spain can benefit from a general tax credit of 25% to 30%. In the Canary Islands, this benefit increases to 45% to 54%, in addition to 0% IGIC (Canarian VAT) and a 4% corporate tax rate, compared to 23% to 25% on the mainland. It is no surprise the islands are becoming a hub for animation, attracting both national and international companies. Other regions such as the Basque Country, Navarre and Valencia are joining in, introducing tax breaks and rebate schemes with special clauses for animation.

To the widespread delight of the industry, the Canary Islands recently cancelled the €50m ($54m) cap on total annual tax incentives tapped by films and series — animated or live-action — shooting in the archipelago. SuperKlaus and Flamingo Flamenco are being made in Tene­rife, where five animation studios are based: 3 Doubles Producciones, Atlantis Animation, B-Water Animation Studios, Mondo TV Studios and La Creme Films.

“The islands have managed to attract a high level of professionals in the animation business,” says Studio 100’s Lorena Booth. “We had the opportunity to work with 3 Doubles in three of our last movies, and we were always impressed by their first-rate work. After some consideration, we, along with Viva Kids, decided to invest in 3 Doubles Producciones and become a shareholder.”

Further animated films in the market include David Bisbano’s Dalia And The Red Book, sold by Film­Sharks; Diego Cagide and Diego Lucero’s Robotia, sold by Filmax; Grzegorz Waclawek and Marta Szymanska’s The Boy At The Edge Of The World, sold by Sola Media; and Joan Tomas Monfort and Carlos Perez-Reche’s Tender Metalheads, sold by Reason8.

In addition, Estefania Piñeres’ in-production feature debut Mu-Ki-Ra, a co-production between Colombia’s Letrario and Spain’s Abano Producions, will be one of five films in the Annecy Animation Showcase at Cannes Animation Day on Sunday. Mu-Ki-Ra follows 13-year-old Cleo, who, in a land haunted by monsters made of vegetation, is devastated when her younger brother Martin is devoured by one of the beasts. With the help of a magical old woman, Cleo enters the jungle to track down the monster.