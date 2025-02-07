Artistic director Tricia Tuttle’s inaugural Berlin Film Festival (February 13-23) opens with Tom Tykwer’s The Light and features a host of arthouse stalwarts alongside new discoveries.

19 titles are set to play in its official Competition, including new films from Richard Linklater, Hong Sangsoo, Michel Franco and Radu Jude. US director Todd Haynes will preside over the jury for the festival.

Eight competition films are directed or co-directed by women – up from six last year – and nine filmmakers have screened their films in the Berlinale previously.

This year also sees the launch of the new competitive Perspectives strand for international fiction feature debuts, which replaces the Encounters strand, and comes with a €50,000 prize.

Screen International profiles the titles making their world or international premieres in Competition, Special and Special Gala, Panorama and Perspectives, and picks out highlights from the Generation, Forum and Panorama Documentary strands.

Profiles by: Flore Boitel, Ellie Calnan, Ben Dalton, Tim Dams, Elaine Guerini, Jeremy Kay, Rebecca Leffler, Orlando Parfitt, Michael Rosser, Matt Schley, Mona Tabbara, Silvia Wong