Filmcore (UK) Ltd
Founded by actor/producer Mem Ferda in 2016, FilmCore Ltd collaborates with directors, producers and studios - in both film and TV - across the UK, Europe, Australia and the USA.
Contact info
- Website:
- https://www.filmcore.co.uk
- Promotion
First look trailer and images: social media horror ‘Deinfluencer’
The film is set for release in the US on October 1, 2022.
- Promotion
First look: Western horror ‘Ghost Town’ unveiled by producer Mem Ferda
The project is written, directed by and stars Owen Conway (Eminence Hill).