Netflix
Netflix is an American media services provider, headquartered in Los Gatos, California. As of July 2018, Netflix has 130 million total subscribers worldwide.
Contact info
- Website:
- https://www.netflix.com/
Edward Berger, Felix Kammerer on bringing authenticity to ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’
The film is Germany’s official submission as best international feature for the Oscars.
FYC Screenings: Mexico Oscar submission ’Prayers For The Stolen’
Screen International is hosting a series of online screenings focused on the international feature awards race.
FYC Screenings: Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’
Screen International is hosting a series of online screenings focused on the international feature awards race.
‘The Irishman’ costume designers Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson on working with Martin Scorsese
“A great deal of it is down to the actor, how they wear the clothes.”