UK-based sales firm 101 Films International has acquired worldwide rights for two horror features, which it will launch at the upcoming American Film Market (AFM).

101 Films, the company’s distribution arm, will release Witch in North America and the UK. Written by Craig Hinde and directed by Hinde and Marc Zammit, the film is set in England in 1575, when a woman is falsely accused of being a witch, and her husband must save her life by hunting down the real witch.

Sarah Alexandra Marks, Russell Shaw and Ryan Spong lead the cast; Hinde and Zammit produced the film with Tony Zammit and David Baboulene.

101 Films International is also selling Punch, which Miracle Media has acquired for North America and the UK.

Written and directed by Andy Edwards, slasher title Punch follows a young woman having a night out in her coastal hometown before heading back to university; when she encounters sinister local legend Mr. Punch.

Edwards produced the film with Rebecca J Matthews. It stars Alina Allison, Kierston Wareing, Jamie Lomas, Faye Campbell, Macauley Cooper and Sarah Alexandra Marks.

“Horror movies continue to work incredibly well all around the world,” said Eoghan Burke, VP of international sales for 101 Films International, who will be presenting the titles to international clients at AFM.

AFM runs from Tuesday, October 31 to Sunday, November 5.