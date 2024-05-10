UK-based sales firm 101 Films International is launching worldwide sales on comedy horror Crocodylus: Mating Season at next week’s Cannes market.

It is the feature debut of US filmmaker Stanley Pomianowski. Crocodylus: Mating Season follows a private investigator who is hired by a woman to find her missing brother, whom she believes was involved with incidents linked to the legend of a human-alligator hybrid.

The film is a sequel to Myles Erfurth’s 2017 horror Crocodylus. Mating Season had a world premiere in the US in September 2023.

It is produced by Johnny Alonso and Avery Guerra for Duck Duck Productions and Executive Studio Productions. Executive producers include Michael McClaren. Chuck Fusca, Rachel Comeau, Andy Gion, Jim Serrano and Alonso lead the cast.