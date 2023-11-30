Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren’s 20,000 Species Of Bees leads the nominations for Spain’s prestigious Goya awards, which will be presented on February 10, 2024.

20,000 Species Of Bees premiered in competition at Berlin, going on to win the Silver Bear for best performance for Sofía Otero, playing an eight-year-old girl who spends a summer working in the Basque Country’s beehives while exploring her identity.

The film scored 15 nominations, including best film, best director and four nods in the acting categories.

JA Bayona’s survival drama The Society Of The Snow has garnered 13 nominations, followed by Víctor Erice’s Cannes Premiere title Close Your Eyes and David Trueba’s Jokes & Cigarettes, which both have 11 nominations each.

The ceremony will take place in Valladolid, with Ana Belén, Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo presenting.

The Goyas are voted for by members of Spain’s Film Academy.

Major 2024 Goya nominations

Best film

20,000 Species Of Bees - Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren

Close Your Eyes - Víctor Erice

The Society Of The Snow - JA Bayona

Jokes & Cigarettes - David Trueba

Un Amor - Isabel Coixet

Best director

Víctor Erice - Close Your Eyes

Elena Martin – Creatura

JA Bayona - The Society Of The Snow

David Trueba - Jokes & Cigarettes

Isabel Coixet - Un Amor

Best new director

Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren - 20,000 Species Of Bees

Itsaso Arana - The Girls Are Alright

Alvaro Gago - Matria

Alejandro Marín - I’m Loving You Madly

Alejandro Rojas, Juan Sebastian Vasquez - Upon Entry

Best actor

Manolo Solo - Close Your Eyes

Enric Auquer - The Teacher Who Promised The Sea

David Verdaguer - Jokes & Cigarettes

Hovik Keuchkerian - Un Amor

Alberto Ammann - Upon Entry

Best actress

Patricia Lopez Arnaiz - 20,000 Species Of Bees

María Vázquez - Matria

Malena Alterio - Something Is About To Happen

Carolina Yuste - Jokes & Cigarettes

Laia Costa - Un Amor

Best supporting actor

Martxelo Rubio - 20,000 Species Of Bees

Juan Carlos Vellido - Under Therapy

Jose Coronado - Close Your Eyes

Álex Brendemühl - Creatura

Hugo Silva - Un Amor

Best supporting actress

Ane Gabarain - 20,000 Species Of Bees

Itziar Lazkano - 20,000 Species Of Bees

Ana Torrent - Close Your Eyes

Clara Segura - Creatura

Luisa Gavasa - The Teacher Who Promised The Sea

Best new actor

Brianeitor - Champions

Julio Hu Chen - Chinas, A Second Generation Story

Matías Recalt - The Society Of The Snow

La Dani - I’m Loving You Madly

Omar Banana - I’m Loving You Madly

Best new actress

Xinyi Ye - Chinas, A Second Generation Story

Yeju Ji - Chinas, A Second Generation Story

Clàudia Malagelada - Creatura

Sara Becker - The Movie Teller

Janet Novás - The Rye Horn

Best original screenplay

Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren - 20,000 Species Of Bees

Michel Gaztambide, Víctor Erice - Close Your Eyes

Alejandro Marín, Carmen Garrido - I’m Loving You Madly

Félix Viscarret - Not Such An Easy Life

Alejandro Rojas, Juan Sebastián Vásquez - Upon Entry

Best adapted screenplay

Albert Val - The Teacher Who Promised The Sea

Bernat Vilaplana, J.A. Bayona, Jaime Marques-Olarreaga, Nicolás Casariego - The Society Of The Snow

Pablo Berger - Robot Dreams

Albert Espinosa, David Trueba - Jokes & Cigarettes

Isabel Coixet, Laura Ferrero - Un Amor

Best animation feature

They Shot The Piano Player - Fernando Trueba, Javier Mariscal

Sultana’s Dream - Isabel Heguera

Hanna And The Monsters - Lorena Ares

Mummies - Juan Jesús García Galocha “Galo”

Robot Dreams - Pablo Berger

Best documentary

Caleta Palace - José Antonio Hergueta

Contigo, contigo y sin mí - Amaya Villar Navascués

This Excessive Ambition - Cristina Trenas, Rogelio González, Santos Bacana

Iberia, naturaleza infinita - Arturo Menor

While You’re Still You - Claudia Pinto Emperador

Best Latin American film

Alma Viva (Portugal) - Cristele Alves Meira

My Eternal Memory (Chile) - Maite Alberdi

The Fishbowl (Puerto Rico) - Glorimar Marrero Sanchez

Puan (Argentina) - Benjamín Naishtat, María Alché

Simón (Venezuela) - Diego Vicentini

Best European Film

Aftersun - Charlotte Wells

Anatomy Of A Fall - Justine Triet

The Eight Mountains - Felix van Groeningen, Charlotte Vandermeersch

Safe Place - Juraj Lerotic

The Teachers’ Lounge - Ilker Çatak