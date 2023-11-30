Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren’s 20,000 Species Of Bees leads the nominations for Spain’s prestigious Goya awards, which will be presented on February 10, 2024.
20,000 Species Of Bees premiered in competition at Berlin, going on to win the Silver Bear for best performance for Sofía Otero, playing an eight-year-old girl who spends a summer working in the Basque Country’s beehives while exploring her identity.
The film scored 15 nominations, including best film, best director and four nods in the acting categories.
JA Bayona’s survival drama The Society Of The Snow has garnered 13 nominations, followed by Víctor Erice’s Cannes Premiere title Close Your Eyes and David Trueba’s Jokes & Cigarettes, which both have 11 nominations each.
The ceremony will take place in Valladolid, with Ana Belén, Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo presenting.
The Goyas are voted for by members of Spain’s Film Academy.
Major 2024 Goya nominations
Best film
- 20,000 Species Of Bees - Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren
- Close Your Eyes - Víctor Erice
- The Society Of The Snow - JA Bayona
- Jokes & Cigarettes - David Trueba
- Un Amor - Isabel Coixet
Best director
- Víctor Erice - Close Your Eyes
- Elena Martin – Creatura
- JA Bayona - The Society Of The Snow
- David Trueba - Jokes & Cigarettes
- Isabel Coixet - Un Amor
Best new director
- Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren - 20,000 Species Of Bees
- Itsaso Arana - The Girls Are Alright
- Alvaro Gago - Matria
- Alejandro Marín - I’m Loving You Madly
- Alejandro Rojas, Juan Sebastian Vasquez - Upon Entry
Best actor
- Manolo Solo - Close Your Eyes
- Enric Auquer - The Teacher Who Promised The Sea
- David Verdaguer - Jokes & Cigarettes
- Hovik Keuchkerian - Un Amor
- Alberto Ammann - Upon Entry
Best actress
- Patricia Lopez Arnaiz - 20,000 Species Of Bees
- María Vázquez - Matria
- Malena Alterio - Something Is About To Happen
- Carolina Yuste - Jokes & Cigarettes
- Laia Costa - Un Amor
Best supporting actor
- Martxelo Rubio - 20,000 Species Of Bees
- Juan Carlos Vellido - Under Therapy
- Jose Coronado - Close Your Eyes
- Álex Brendemühl - Creatura
- Hugo Silva - Un Amor
Best supporting actress
- Ane Gabarain - 20,000 Species Of Bees
- Itziar Lazkano - 20,000 Species Of Bees
- Ana Torrent - Close Your Eyes
- Clara Segura - Creatura
- Luisa Gavasa - The Teacher Who Promised The Sea
Best new actor
- Brianeitor - Champions
- Julio Hu Chen - Chinas, A Second Generation Story
- Matías Recalt - The Society Of The Snow
- La Dani - I’m Loving You Madly
- Omar Banana - I’m Loving You Madly
Best new actress
- Xinyi Ye - Chinas, A Second Generation Story
- Yeju Ji - Chinas, A Second Generation Story
- Clàudia Malagelada - Creatura
- Sara Becker - The Movie Teller
- Janet Novás - The Rye Horn
Best original screenplay
- Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren - 20,000 Species Of Bees
- Michel Gaztambide, Víctor Erice - Close Your Eyes
- Alejandro Marín, Carmen Garrido - I’m Loving You Madly
- Félix Viscarret - Not Such An Easy Life
- Alejandro Rojas, Juan Sebastián Vásquez - Upon Entry
Best adapted screenplay
- Albert Val - The Teacher Who Promised The Sea
- Bernat Vilaplana, J.A. Bayona, Jaime Marques-Olarreaga, Nicolás Casariego - The Society Of The Snow
- Pablo Berger - Robot Dreams
- Albert Espinosa, David Trueba - Jokes & Cigarettes
- Isabel Coixet, Laura Ferrero - Un Amor
Best animation feature
- They Shot The Piano Player - Fernando Trueba, Javier Mariscal
- Sultana’s Dream - Isabel Heguera
- Hanna And The Monsters - Lorena Ares
- Mummies - Juan Jesús García Galocha “Galo”
- Robot Dreams - Pablo Berger
Best documentary
- Caleta Palace - José Antonio Hergueta
- Contigo, contigo y sin mí - Amaya Villar Navascués
- This Excessive Ambition - Cristina Trenas, Rogelio González, Santos Bacana
- Iberia, naturaleza infinita - Arturo Menor
- While You’re Still You - Claudia Pinto Emperador
Best Latin American film
- Alma Viva (Portugal) - Cristele Alves Meira
- My Eternal Memory (Chile) - Maite Alberdi
- The Fishbowl (Puerto Rico) - Glorimar Marrero Sanchez
- Puan (Argentina) - Benjamín Naishtat, María Alché
- Simón (Venezuela) - Diego Vicentini
Best European Film
- Aftersun - Charlotte Wells
- Anatomy Of A Fall - Justine Triet
- The Eight Mountains - Felix van Groeningen, Charlotte Vandermeersch
- Safe Place - Juraj Lerotic
- The Teachers’ Lounge - Ilker Çatak
