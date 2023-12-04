Worldwide box office Dec 1-3

Rank Film (distributor) 3-day (world) Cume (world) 3-day (int’l) Cume (int’l) Territories 1. Animal (various) $42.1m $42.1m $36.1m $36.1m 38 2. Napoleon (Sony) $35.7m $136.6m $28.6m $90.9m 64 3. The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes (Lionsgate) $29.4m $243.9m $14.9m $122.7m 88 4. Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce (Trafalgar) $27.4m $27.4m $6.4m $6.4m 95 5. Wish (Disney) $26.2m $81.5m $18.8m $39.6m 34 6. Across The Furious Sea (various) $19.5m $59.5m $19.5m $59.5m 1 7. 12:12: The Day (Seoul Spring) $14.4m $28.5m $14.4m $28.5m 1 8. So Long For Love (various) $11.6m $12.7m $11.6m $12.7m 1 9. Godzilla Minus One (various) $11.6m $34.6m $06.m $23.6m 14 10. Trolls Band Together (Universal) $11.4m $160.6m $3.8m $85.8m 72

Credit: Comscore. All figures are estimates.

‘Animal’ rules worldwide box office in soft session

Hindi-language action thriller Animal emerged top of the global box office at the weekend, in what was a quiet session for new US studio films. Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film grossed an estimated $36.1m in international markets (including India) plus $6.1m in North America – combining to deliver a $42.2m opening.

That’s the lowest weekend total for a film topping the worldwide box office since The Nun II led the ranking in its third week of release in late September.

Ranbir Kapoor (Sanju, 2018) stars as a man out to enact revenge after an assassination attempt on his steel-magnate father.

Animal’s numbers compare with latest Shah Rukh Khan film Jawan, which set a Bollywood record in September with a $64.1m global launch: $42m in India, $14.5m in other international markets, and $7.6m including previews in North America.

Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna. Director Vanga previously made Telegu-language hit Arjun Reddy (2017) and its Hindi-language remake Kabir Singh (2019). Animal is his third feature.

Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ lands with $27m global debut

Released by AMC Theatres Distribution in North America and via Trafalgar in international markets, Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé has landed in fourth place in the worldwide box office chart, with an estimated $27.4m: breaking down as $21.0m in North America (topping the domestic box office) and $6.4m for 94 international markets.

AMC and Trafalgar did not provide an international breakdown but top markets are understood to be France and UK/Ireland (both an estimated $1.4m).

The numbers compare with a $128.0m debut for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour: $96.0m in North America (4.6 times the Beyoncé opening number) and $32.0m for international (5 times the Beyoncé opening). The Taylor Swift film went on to achieve a $249.5m global total.

With an older fanbase, traditionally less rapid to rush out to cinemas, Renaissance may experience a stronger sustain than The Eras Tour. On the other hand, Swifties are presumed to have buoyed up The Eras Tour with significant repeat business – a pattern that may not repeat this time.

‘Napoleon’ hits $137m after second session

Sony Pictures’ release of Apple Original Films’ Napoleon saw the Ridley Scott biopic take a big tumble at the North America box office, down 65% from its opening session, which had been boosted by the lead-in from the Thanksgiving holiday.

For international, Napoleon saw a stronger hold: down 46% in holdover markets. Those declines translate into estimated box office of $7.1m in North America, $28.6m in 63 international markets, and $35.7m worldwide.

Totals are $45.7m in North America, $90.9m for international, and $136.6m worldwide.

China led new openers with an estimated $2.8m – enough for fifth place at China’s weekend box office.

UK/Ireland still leads the international pack, with $11.8m so far, ahead of France ($9.9m), Germany ($6.2m), Spain ($6.2m) and Italy ($6.1m). Those are all territories whose histories were all significantly impacted by the wars and/or rule of Napoleon Bonaparte.

The sole key territory yet to release is South Korea, where the film lands on Wednesday (December 6).

‘Across The Furious Sea’ and ’12.12: The Day’ stay strong in China and Korea

Across The Furious Sea and 12.12: The Day (aka Seoul Spring) are two of the five Asian films in the current worldwide box office top 10.

Chinese crime drama Across The Furious Sea posted a strong hold, with $19.5m for its second session, and sixth place in the global chart. Total after nine days of play is $59.5m.

South Korean historical drama 12.12: The Day held even stronger – in fact rising from its $12.0m opening with a $14.4m second session, and a $28.6m total.

The film is set against the backdrop of the December 12 1979 military coup (aka the 12.12 Military Insurrection), which followed the assassination of South Korea president Park Chung Hee in October 1979.

Joining these and India’s Animal in the worldwide top 10 chart are Chinese drama So Long For Love and Japanese action adventure Godzilla Minus One. The latter film’s arrival in North America, grossing an estimated $11.0m, sees the film return to the chart – where it first landed in early November with the Japan release.