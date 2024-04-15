Hong Kong’s biggest ever local hit A Guilty Conscience was named best film at the 42nd Hong Kong Film Awards (HKFA), while Mad Fate’s Soi Cheang took best director and The Goldfinger swept six awards including best actor for Tony Leung.

A Guilty Conscience producer Bill Kong received the top award on stage from acclaimed Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda. That was the only win on the night for the courtroom drama, which went into the awards ceremony with 10 nominations.

Scroll down for full winners list

Murder mystery Mad Fate scooped three awards comprising best screenplay, best editing and best director for Cheang. His upcoming film Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In is set to premiere at Cannes’ Midnight Screenings.

Big-budget financial crime extravaganza The Goldfinger earned the most prizes with six wins, mostly in the technical categories with the exception of best actor for Tony Leung. It marked his sixth best actor win at HKFA and his first since 2005 for Wong Kar Wai’s 2046.

Leung accepted the award through a live video, seen with a new crew cut look, as he is in Europe filming Ildikó Enyedi’s Silent Friend.

Newsroom drama In Broad Daylight, which led the pack with 16 nominations, walked away with three awards for best actress Jennifer Yu, best supporting actor David Chiang and best supporting actress Rachel Leung.

The awards ceremony took place on Sunday evening (April 14) at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre.

Hong Kong Film Awards 2024 winners

Best Film: A Guilty Conscience

Best Director: Soi Cheang, Mad Fate

Best Screenplay: Yau Nai Hoi, Melvin Li, Mad Fate

Best Actor: Tony Leung, The Goldfinger

Best Actress: Jennifer Yu, In Broad Daylight

Best Supporting Actor: David Chiang, In Broad Daylight

Best Supporting Actress: Rachel Leung, In Broad Daylight

Best New Performer: Yoyo Tse, Fly Me To The Moon

Best Cinematography: Anthony Pun, The Goldfinger

Best Film Editing: Allen Leung, David Richardson, Mad Fate

Best Art Direction: Eric Lam, The Goldfinger

Best Costume & Makeup Design: Man Lim Chung, The Goldfinger

Best Action Choreography: Tung Wai, Bursting Point

Best Original Film Score: Teddy Robin, Day Tai, Band Four

Best Original Film Song: ‘A Lyricist Wannabe’, The Lyricist Wannabe

Best Sound Design: Nopawat Likitwong, The Goldfinger

Best Visual Effects: Lik Wong, Benson Poon, The Goldfinger

Best New Director: Nick Cheuk, Time Still Turns The Pages

Best Asian Chinese Language Film: The Pig, the Snake and the Pigeon

Lifetime Achievement Award: Sammo Hung