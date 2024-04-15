Hong Kong’s biggest ever local hit A Guilty Conscience was named best film at the 42nd Hong Kong Film Awards (HKFA), while Mad Fate’s Soi Cheang took best director and The Goldfinger swept six awards including best actor for Tony Leung.
A Guilty Conscience producer Bill Kong received the top award on stage from acclaimed Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda. That was the only win on the night for the courtroom drama, which went into the awards ceremony with 10 nominations.
Murder mystery Mad Fate scooped three awards comprising best screenplay, best editing and best director for Cheang. His upcoming film Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In is set to premiere at Cannes’ Midnight Screenings.
Big-budget financial crime extravaganza The Goldfinger earned the most prizes with six wins, mostly in the technical categories with the exception of best actor for Tony Leung. It marked his sixth best actor win at HKFA and his first since 2005 for Wong Kar Wai’s 2046.
Leung accepted the award through a live video, seen with a new crew cut look, as he is in Europe filming Ildikó Enyedi’s Silent Friend.
Newsroom drama In Broad Daylight, which led the pack with 16 nominations, walked away with three awards for best actress Jennifer Yu, best supporting actor David Chiang and best supporting actress Rachel Leung.
The awards ceremony took place on Sunday evening (April 14) at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre.
Hong Kong Film Awards 2024 winners
Best Film: A Guilty Conscience
Best Director: Soi Cheang, Mad Fate
Best Screenplay: Yau Nai Hoi, Melvin Li, Mad Fate
Best Actor: Tony Leung, The Goldfinger
Best Actress: Jennifer Yu, In Broad Daylight
Best Supporting Actor: David Chiang, In Broad Daylight
Best Supporting Actress: Rachel Leung, In Broad Daylight
Best New Performer: Yoyo Tse, Fly Me To The Moon
Best Cinematography: Anthony Pun, The Goldfinger
Best Film Editing: Allen Leung, David Richardson, Mad Fate
Best Art Direction: Eric Lam, The Goldfinger
Best Costume & Makeup Design: Man Lim Chung, The Goldfinger
Best Action Choreography: Tung Wai, Bursting Point
Best Original Film Score: Teddy Robin, Day Tai, Band Four
Best Original Film Song: ‘A Lyricist Wannabe’, The Lyricist Wannabe
Best Sound Design: Nopawat Likitwong, The Goldfinger
Best Visual Effects: Lik Wong, Benson Poon, The Goldfinger
Best New Director: Nick Cheuk, Time Still Turns The Pages
Best Asian Chinese Language Film: The Pig, the Snake and the Pigeon
Lifetime Achievement Award: Sammo Hung
