Worldwide box office: April 4-6

Rank Film (distributor) 3-day (world) Cume (world) 3-day (int’l) Cume (int’l) Territories 1 A Minecraft Movie (Warner Bros) $301m $301m $144m $144m 76 2 Snow White (Disney) $15.1m $168.4m $9m $90.9m 52 3 Ne Zha 2 (various) $10.9m $2.1bn $10.9m $2.1bn 12 4 We Girls (various) $10.8m $10.8m $10.8m $10.8m 1 5 A Working Man (Amazon MGM) $7.3m $27.8m N/A N/A 1 6 Mumu (various) $7.1m $9.7m $7.1m $9.7m 1 7 Chosen: The Last Supper Part 2 (Fathom Events) $7m $7m N/A N/A 1 8 The Woman In The Yard (Universal) $4.5m $16.7m N/A N/A 1 9 Death Of A Unicorn (various) $3.8m $11.8m $1.1m $1.1m 14 10 The Match (Independent) $3.3m $7.7m $3.3m $7.7m 1

Credit: Comscore. All figures are estimates.

‘A Minecraft Movie’ revives 2025 box office

Warner Bros/Legendary Pictures’ A Minecraft Movie brought smiles to the faces of cinema operators with an estimated $301m worldwide opening: $157m for North America and $144m across 75 international markets.

As recently as a week ago, industry projections had pegged the film’s opening number at about half that total.

However, given that the Mojang Studios sandbox video game is recognised as the best-selling video game of all time, with 300 million copies sold, A Minecraft Movie always had the potential to deliver huge box office numbers, on a par with Universal/Illumination’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

A Minecraft Movie delivered the biggest domestic North American opening of 2025 and the biggest international debut from a US studio – ie, except Chinese titles.

The Jared Hess-directed adventure comedy is currently running behind the launch of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, but different release strategies for the two films complicate comparisons.

Universal launched The Super Mario Bros. Movie with a five-day opening on Easter weekend two years ago, beginning with $204.6m in North America (and $146.4m for the three-day weekend) and $172.8m for international, combining to deliver a five-day $377.5m global number.

For international, A Minecraft Movie’s top market is UK/Ireland with an estimated $19.9m, ahead of China ($14.5m), Mexico ($11.2m), Germany ($10.6m) and Australia ($8.3m).

In China, where Legendary East holds territory rights, A Minecraft Movie has already delivered the biggest 2025 gross for a US studio film in the territory in just three days. The film faced competition from new Chinese releases We Girls and Mumu, both of which landed in Comscore’s worldwide weekend chart.

The Nordic region enjoyed particular success with A Minecraft Movie, generating a combined estimated $7m across Finland, Denmark, Norway and Sweden – 24% above the opening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and the biggest ever debut for a film based on a video game.

Poland is another big success story, with an estimated debut of $6.1m – the country’s biggest opening of all time in both box office and admissions, beating local smash Kler.

With its $301m opening, A Minecraft Movie has achieved an 81% share of the worldwide weekend top 10 chart. Imax accounts for $19.4m of the film’s total, the biggest debut on the format for a US studio title since Deadpool & Wolverine in July 2024.

Three markets have yet to release: Indonesia on April 9, Japan on April 25 and South Korea on April 30.

A Minecraft Movie is chasing the $1.36bn achieved worldwide in 2023 by The Super Mario Bros. Movie: $575m in North America and $786m for international.

The new film’s success is vital for markets strongly reliant on US studio fare, which had previously been underperforming in 2025. In North America, box office for the year to date was running 11% behind 2024. That gap has now been reduced to a 6% deficit thanks to A Minecraft Movie.

It marks a huge box office leap forward for director Jared Hess: since his 2004 debut with Sundance breakout Napoleon Dynamite ($46.1m worldwide according to available data), he has scored best with 2006 Jack Black wrestling comedy Nacho Libre ($99.3m worldwide).

In 2009, Hess’ indie comedy Gentlemen Broncos flopped with just $114,000 in North America and negligibly elsewhere. In 2015, his heist comedy Masterminds grossed $29.7m worldwide. (Hess also jointly directed 2024 Netflix animated feature Thelma The Unicorn.)

A Minecraft Movie stars Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Sebastian Hansen, Emma Myers and Danielle Brooks.

‘Disney’s Snow White’ suffers another big drop on third weekend

Disney’s Snow White took another big tumble on its third weekend of play, impacted by the release of the PG-rated A Minecraft Movie.

In North America, a 57% drop saw estimated takings of $6.1m, taking the total after 17 days to $77.5m.

For international, a 59% drop yielded estimated takings of $9.0m, taking the total to $90.9m. The worldwide total is a soft $168.4m.

With the start of the Easter/spring school holiday, Disney will be hoping to arrest the alarming rate of decline.

Disney’s Snow White is evidently not going to be one of the studio’s live-action animation-remake success stories – but even matching 2019’s Dumbo ($353m worldwide) now looks a stretch for the fairytale.

In 2012, Relativity Media’s Tarsem Singh-directed Mirror Mirror (based on the Snow White fairy tale) achieved $183m worldwide. Disney’s Snow White should at least exceed that total and push past $200m worldwide.

Also in 2012, Universal Pictures’ Snow White And The Huntsman grossed $396.6m worldwide.

Asian releases land in worldwide top 10 chart

Two new Chinese titles join veteran hit Ne Zha 2 in the top 10 worldwide box office chart: We Girls (debuting with an estimated $10.8m) and Mumu ($9.7m including previews). In addition, South Korean film The Match makes the chart with an estimated $3.3m for its second weekend of play, taking the total to $7.7m.

Crime drama We Girls is directed and co-written by Feng Xiaogang, whose films include 2017 TIFF premiere Youth and If You Are The One and its two sequels (2008, 2010, 2023).

Family drama Mumu is directed by Sho Ma, inspired by the 2021 short of the same name. Lay Zhang stars as the deaf father of a young daughter. Well Go USA Entertainment releases in North America on April 18.

Written and directed by Kim Hyung-joo, The Match is a biographical drama about Go players Cho Hun-hyun and Lee Chang-ho, the latter a protégé of the former, who becomes his rival.