Festive comedy A Sudden Case Of Christmas has secured key sales ahead of its Red Sea premiere in International Spectacular on Wednesday, December 11.

The film has sold for sales company VMI Worldwide to the Middle East (Phoenicia Pictures), UK-Ireland (Signature), Portugal (Lusomundo), China airlines (Century Carnival Movie), India, Pakistan and airlines excluding China (PictureWorks), Eastern Europe excluding Poland (Prorom Media-Trade), Greece and Cyprus (Spentzos) and Baltics/CIS (VolgaFilm).

A Sudden Case Of Christmas stars Danny DeVito, his daughter Lucy DeVito, Andie MacDowell and Wilmer Valderrama, in the story of an American family in Italy in August, celebrating one last Christmas before the parents separate.

“It is a distinct choice to show a Christmas film at a festival in Saudi Arabia, but that is what makes our industry and this festival so great,” said Ameer Fawaz, CEO of Middle East distributor Phoenicia, who negotiated the film’s festival berth.

The company will release the film theatrically in the region on December 19, followed by a digital rollout. “I feel very good about the wide release and the perception of the film since it is a wholesome family film that can be enjoyed at all ages,” said Fawaz. “Danny DeVito and Andie MacDowell’s performances are unmatched. Red Sea has been very welcoming to a film that highlights western customs, to show unity.”

“The film has resonated strongly with buyers, thanks to its heartwarming narrative and universal holiday appeal,” said Julie Paquit, president of sales at VMI Worldwide.

The film is produced by Stefano Bethlen and Guglielmo Marchetti for Italy’s Notorious Pictures, and Nik Bower for the UK’s Riverstone Pictures.