A24 has confirmed it is making a sequel to its summer horror hit Talk To Me with Danny and Michael Philippou, writer-directors of the first film.

The Philippou brothers will direct the film, which they will have written with Bill Hinzman.

The US-based producer-distributor posted a graphic on social media of the hand from the first film, which twisted into the shape of a number two, amid the title Talk 2 Me: The Sequel.

The graphic then added the words ‘Coming soon’. No production or release dates for the sequel have yet been confirmed; nor has the involvement of any further cast or crew from the first film.

Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou, writer-directors of Talk To Me, revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month that they had already shot material for a prequel involving Duckett, a character in the early stages of their film; and that they had started on material for a second title.

“While writing the first film, you can’t help but write scenes for a second film,” said Danny. “So there’s so many scenes. The mythology was so thick, and if A24 gave us the opportunity, we wouldn’t be able to resist. I feel like we’d jump at it.”

Speaking to Screen last month, the Philippou brothers also teased other future projects, including an action film and another horror, Bring Her Back. They plan on reteaming with Talk To Me producers Samantha Jennings and Kristina Ceyto of Causeway Films on both. ”I would never make a film without them. Every film, going forward, is with Causeway,” said Danny.

Released by A24 on July 28 in North America, Talk To Me has grossed $22.1m as of Sunday, August 6. It opened to a £643,354 total in the UK and Ireland – a record for distributor Altitude – and is at £1.4m as of last Sunday.

The film debuted at Sundance Film Festival in January and sold out worldwide through Bankside Films.