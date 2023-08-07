Rank Film (distributor) Three-day gross (July 28-30) Total gross to date Week 1. Barbie (Warner Bros) £7.9m £67.5m 3 2. Oppenheimer (Universal) £5.5m £38.2m 3 3. Meg 2: The Trench (Warner Bros) £3.8m £3.8m 1 4. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (Paramount) £1.7m £3.7m 1 5. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (Paramount) £1m £22.8m 4

GBP to USD conversion rate: 1.28

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie has entered the all-time UK-Ireland box office top 20, adding a further £7.9m on its third weekend to hit a £67.5m total.

The Warner Bros blockbuster is the 18th highest-grossing film of all time in the territory, ahead of 2019’s Toy Story 4 (£66.2m) and coming up on 2008’s Mamma Mia (£68.9m).

Barbie is also Warner Bros’ second-highest-grossing film ever in the UK and Ireland, topping the £65.8m of 2001’s Harry Potter & The Philosopher’s Stone. It will likely over take Warner Bros’ number one title, 2011’s Harry Potter & The Deathly Hallows: Part 2 with £73.1m, within the next week.

Barbie dropped 40% across its third weekend – an increase on the 28.5% drop from its first-to-second sessions, but still giving it one of the top 10 weekends of the year on its third session.

It is now well on track for a place in the all-time UK-Ireland top 10 (Star Wars: The Last Jedi is currently in 10th with £82.7m), and could even hit the £90m mark by the end of its run.

Universal’s Oppenheimer held second spot for a third consecutive weekend, adding £5.5m to reach a £38.2m total.

Its drop of 33% beat that of Barbie for a second consecutive weekend. Christopher Nolan’s historical drama is now his fourth-highest-grossing film of all time, overtaking 2010’s Inception (£35.8m) and with 2008’s The Dark Knight (£49.3m) within its sights.

Meg 2: The Trench scored a solid £3.8m opening weekend for Warner Bros. Playing in 544 sites, it took a strong £6,967 location average – a promising sign for cinemas from the first wide release since Barbenheimer, indicating that audiences are sticking around for other films.

It is already director Ben Wheatley’s highest-grossing film of all time in the UK and Ireland, overtaking the £2m of 2015’s High-Rise. It will now look to hunt down the £15.9m final total of 2018 first film The Meg.

Paramount’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem made it two new titles in the top five, starting with £1.7m from 612 sites at a £2,708 average. Having opened on Monday, July 31, the film is up to £3.7m including previews. It has overtaken the £3m lifetime total of 2007’s TMNT and now stands a good chance of catching the £6m of 2016’s Out Of The Shadows, the last Ninja Turtles film.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One stayed above the £1m mark for a fourth consecutive weekend, dropping 43.2% with just over £1m for Paramount. It now has £22.8m in total, overtaking the £21.2m of 2015’s Rogue Nation and behind only the £24.4m of 2018’s Fallout in the list of highest-grossing Mission: Impossible films.

Total takings for the top five did fall for the second consecutive session, down 20.4% to £19.9m; but are still far above any other point in the last year. For comparison, the top five on the same weekend last year took £5.8m; this year’s first weekend of August is up 241.9%.

Rocky lands another punch

Elemental is showing a strong tail for Disney, dropping just 29% on its fifth weekend in cinemas with £835,800 taking it to a £14.1m total.

Bollywood title Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a strong performer for Moviegoers Entertainment, dropping just 27.4% across its second weekend with £269,088. The Hindi-language title is up to £966,905: the second-highest-grossing Bollywood title of the year, after Pathaan (£4.4m), and likely to today cross the £1m mark rarely breached by non-English language titles.

Lionsgate opened Adele Lim’s Joy Ride to £258,509 from 365 cinemas at a £708 location average. Including previews, the film has £390,210.

Altitude’s Talk To Me added £252,275 on its second weekend, to hit a strong £1.4m rolling total. The film dropped 55% across the board, but held level at several venues; and even increased its takings by 12% at its top venue, the Vue West End in London.

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny added £191,112 on its sixth weekend – a 58% drop – and is up to £19.6m for Disney.

Insidious: The Red Door heads Sony’s slate, adding £123,673 on its fifth session – a 63.3% drop. The film is now at £7.7m – already the highest-grossing film of the Insidious series, and a decent performance amid much box office competition.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse continues to swing high for Sony after 10 weekends in cinemas. It fell 63.9% this time, adding £82,689 to reach a £30.4m lifetime total, and may overtake the £30.7m of 2017’s live-action Homecoming before the end of its run.

Universal’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie remains in the top 15 titles after a lengthy 18 weekends in cinemas. This session it dropped 27% - including a 14% Saturday-to-Saturday increase – with £46,524 taking it to a hefty £54.3m total.

Signature Entertainment’s Norwegian animation Just Super has opened to a £39,344 total.

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken added £27,721 on its sixth weekend for Universal. The animated film now has £2.4m in total.

Disney’s The Little Mermaid is heading out of cinemas, adding £16,286 on its 11th weekend to reach £27.1m – although a Disney+ debut date has yet to be announced.

With final numbers still to come, Alice Winocour’s Paris Memories opened to £15,000 at a £750 location average for Picturehouse Central. Including previews, the film – inspired by Winocour’s brother’s experience of the Bataclan terrorist attack – has £25,000.

Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City put on a further £9,412 on its seventh weekend in cinemas. It will end on £4.9m as the fourth-highest-grossing Anderson film, behind Isle Of Dogs (£6m), Fantastic Mr. Fox (£9.3m) and The Grand Budapest Hotel (£11.5m).

Ukrainian animation Mavka: The Forest Song added £9,176 on its second weekend for Miracle/Dazzler to hit a £108,505 total, a large amount of which has come from early morning family shows.

Jennifer Lawrence-starring comedy No Hard Feelings is closing out after seven sessions for Sony, adding £4,297 to reach a £3.9m total.

The 4k restoration of Lars Von Trier’s Breaking The Waves took £2,410 for Curzon on limited shows.

Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts is closing out its run after nine weekends in cinemas for Paramount, adding £2,402 to reach £8.2m – the lowest-grossing of the series.

Sony released anime Psycho-Pass: Providence last week, taking £2,026 at the weekend; the film has £12,460 including its midweek screenings.