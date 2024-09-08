A24 has acquired US rights to Venice Silver Lion winner Brady Corbet’s ‘The Brutalist’ starring Adrien Brody, which will receive its North American premiere in Toronto on Tuesday.

The news comes after Corbet’s triumph on the Lido on Saturday, one day after the 215-minute long drama screened to press and industry in Toronto, sparking what is believed to have been a competitive situation among US buyers.

The story of Hungarian-born Jewish architect László Tóth, who emigrated to the United States in 1947 and endured poverty before winning a contract that changed his life, marks the second high-profile awards season buy for A24.

The company announced it had acquired US rights to Luca Guadagnino’s Venice selection Queer starring Daniel Craig on the first day of that festival, which ended on Saturday.

Corbet and Mona Fastvold co-wrote The Brutalist, which also stars Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce, Joe Alwyn, Raffey Cassidy, Stacy Martin, Emma Laird, Isaach De Bankolé, and Alessandro Nivola.

Trevor Matthews and Nick Gordon produced The Brutalist for Brookstreet UK alongside Brian Young and Kaplan Morrison’s Andrew Morrison, Andrew Lauren for Andrew Lauren Productions, and D.J. Gugenheim.

Brookstreet UK financed the drama with Lip Sync Productions, Richmond Pictures, Meyohas Studio, Carte Blanche, Pierce Capital Entertainment, and senior lender Cofiloisirs.

CAA Media Finance represented the filmmakers in the deal. Focus Features previously acquired international rights from Protagonist Pictures.

The Brutalist screens again in Toronto on Thursday, and is also part of the official selection at New York Film Festival.