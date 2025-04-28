A24 has boarded Edward Berger’s upcoming mystery The Riders from Scott Free and nine hours to star Brad Pitt.

Production is scheduled to commence early next year and shoot in multiple countries across Europe

Scott Free, Berger’s nine hours, Pitt’s Plan B, and David Kajganich will produce Kajganich’s adaptation of Tim Winton’s novel of the same name. Kajganich’s screenplay credits include A Bigger Splash, The Terror, Suspiria, and Bones And All.

The book follows an Australian expatriate who, after travelling the world with his wife and daughter for two years, is preparing to settle down in Ireland with his family. However when he goes to the airport to greet them after they make a brief trip to Australia, only his daughter emerges. The man and his traumatised daughter embark on a frantic search for his wife.

Scott Free’s Ridley Scott and Michael Pruss serve as producers with Kajganich and Edward Berger’s nine hours, and Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner, and Dede Gardner for Plan B.

Kajganich brought the novel to Scott Free a decade ago. Berger worked with Scott Free TV on AMC’s The Terror that Kajganich created, while Scott served as executive producer.

A24 will finance and handle the worldwide theatrical release of the film.

Pitt will be seen later this year in Apple’s racing drama F1 which Warner Bros distributes theatrically. Berger’s The Ballad Of A Small Player at Netflix starring Colin Farrell and Tilda Swinton is in post.