The 76th Berlin International Film Festival will take place from February 12-22, 2026, the festival has confirmed.

The dates will allow for UK and international industry members to attend both the festival and the Bafta Film Awards on Sunday, February 22 – falling on the final day of the Berlinale, typically after the majority of its industry activity and awards ceremony.

It will be the first time since 2020 that the Berlinale and Baftas will not directly clash, when both have held physical events.

Berlin’s European Film Market will run from February 11-18 next year. The Berlinale Co-Production Market will take place from February 14-17, with the Berlinale Talents from February 13-18 and World Cinema Fund Day on February 17, all under the Berlinale Pro* banner.

“After the great success of this year’s anniversary edition, we are now starting to plan for 2026. We look forward to once again celebrating cinema with the film industry and audiences and to being a platform for the global film industry,” said Berlinale director Tricia Tuttle.

The 2025 Berlinale broke its all-time attendance record, with over 336,000 tickets sold. Dag Johan Haugerud’s Dreams (Sex Love) won the Golden Bear in competition.