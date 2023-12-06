Front Row has taken theatrical rights in Saudi Arabia to Abu Bakr Shawky’s coming of age adventure Hajjan.

It will be released in Saudi through Front Row’s distribution joint venture with exhibitor Muvi Cinemas. Set in the world of Bedouin camel racing, the Saudi-Egypt production world premiered at Toronto and is in Competition at Red Sea.

Hajjan is a follow up to the Egyptian Austrian writer-director’s 2018 Cannes Competition debut Yomeddine. It is produced by the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) along with Mohamed Hefzy of Egypt’s Film Clinic and Rula Nasser of Jordan’s Imaginarium Films.

Hefzy told Screen that the film will be released in the first half of 2024.

London and Paris-based Film Constellation has international sales.