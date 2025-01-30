Brides producer Marica Stocchi and Samantha Taylor of the UK’s Film & Music Entertainment are among 17 independent producers selected for the sixth edition of ACE Animation Special, the animation business programme of European network ACE Producers.

The 17 producers will take part in the workshop from March 18-23 in Dingle, Ireland, in collaboration with the Animation Dingle festival.

Producers will participate with animated features and series projects in early development, with the workshop designed to provide knowledge of how to diversify business for an international audience.

Sessions in the workshop will include animatic story development, international production workflows, the creative dynamics of animation production, financing strategies, international distribution and physical line production.

Italian producer Stocchi works at Rosamont. As well as Nadia Fall’s Sundance 2025 title Brides, Stocchi’s credits include Eran Riklis’ Reading Lolita In Tehran and Emma Dante’s Misericordia.

Taylor works alongside Mike Downey at Film & Music Entertainment; she is currently in post-production on Kasia Adamik’s Winter of the Crow, and has produced Rudolph Herzog’s How To Fake A War and Ivan I. Tverdovskiy’s Jumpman.

ACE Animation Special 2025 producers

Anne-Flore Aussant, Studio Marguya (Ire)

Jure Busic, Jaka Produkcija (Cro)

Daniel Dow, DPPLR (Neth)

Barney Goodland, Magic Light Pictures (UK)

Kjersti Greger, Klipp og Lim (Nor)

Anne-Laure Guegan, Need Productions (Bel)

Anika Homolova, Krutart (Czech)

Robert Jazczurowski, GS Animation/Grupa Smacznego (Pol)

Maria Motovska, Maurfilm (Czech)

Anna Mroczek, Likaon/WJTeam (Pol)

Marianne Ostrat, Alexandra Film (Est)

Svitlana Soloviova, SvitloforFilm (Ukr)

Alba Sotorra, Alba Sotorra (Sp)

Marica Stocchi, Rosamont (It)

Samantha Taylor, Film & Music Entertainment (UK)

Federico Turani, Ibrido Studio (It)

Dagne Vildziunaite, Just A Moment (Lith)