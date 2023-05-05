South Korea’s Acemaker movieworks is launching sales ahead of Cannes on Comment Army (working title), an adaptation of the best-selling novel of the same name.

Directed by Ahn Gooc-jin (Alice In Earnestland), the crime drama stars Son Sukku from the Disney+ series Big Bet and last year’s leading box office title in Korea, The Roundup. The cast also includes Kim Sung-Cheol (The Night Owl), Kim Dong-Hwi (In Our Prime) and Hong Kyung (Netflix’s DP).

The film follows a reporter who, while investigating an online public sentiment manipulation story, uncovers the criminal workings of the so-called Comment Army in Korea, which operates in political as well as business realms.

Currently in production, the film is based on an award-winning novel by Chang Kang-myoung that was itself inspired by true history-changing events in South Korea.

It is produced by cinematic moment. Alex Kim, CEO of the company and producer of the film, has credits including Tazza: One Eyed Jack and The Vanished.

Financed by Acemaker movieworks and KC ventures, the film’s world sales are handled by Acemaker movieworks.