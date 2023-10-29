US actor Matthew Perry, best known for starring in hit sitcom Friends, has died aged 54.

He was found dead on Saturday (October 28) in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home, according to reports in the US media. Police are investigating the death.

Warner Bros Television Group, which produced Friends, said in a statement: “We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry. [He] was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros Television Group family. The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans.”

Besides Friends, which ran 1994-2004, Perry also appeared in feature films Fools Rush In, The Whole Nine Yards, Birds Of America and 17 Again.

Perry was raised in Ottawa, Canada, before moving to Los Angeles as a teenager. He struggled with addictions to alcohol and painkillers during his life, saying in one interview that he spent $9m to get sober. In 2011 he lobbied Congress on behalf of special drug courts.