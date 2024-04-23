Association of Film Commissioners International (AFCI) will make its debut in next month’s Cannes Marché du Film line-up when it hosts the inaugural Global Film Commission Network Summit.

The May 19 summit will focus on the role of film location selection and production strategies, in partnership with research and consulting firm Olsberg SPI, which will update on its 2019 study, ‘Best Practice in Screen Sector Development’.

Other topics will highlight choosing locations for authentic storytelling, indigenous community engagement, and dismantling location stereotypes. Attendees will include film commissioners, policymakers and senior-level studio and independent production executives.

AFCI executive director Jaclyn Philpott said, “Our expanded presence at Cannes underscores AFCI’s important role in the global screen sector.”

“The rise of film location importance is a growing topic and becoming a key focus within our industry,” said Guillaume Esmiol, the Marché du Film’s executive director. “Our collaboration with AFCI, starting with this year’s summit, is the start of a growing partnership… we look forward to supporting AFCI’s future ventures and encouraging this dialogue and growth at future market editions.”