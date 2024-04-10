Screen International has unveiled the shortlist for the second edition of the Global Production Awards which celebrates outstanding and sustainable work in the world of film and TV production, locations and studios.

The awards recognise organisations and companies working in the film and TV industry including studios, production companies, film commissions, location, suppliers and manufacturers and any services involved in film and TV production.

Among the companies shortlisted are Universal, Warner Bros, Fremantle, BBC and Sky.

Scroll down for full shortlist

The winners will be announced at the Cannes Film Festival on 20 May, 2024 at a ceremony at Mademoiselle Gray Plage Barrière.

Judges for the second Global Production Awards include Sicario and John Wick producer Erica Lee, partner at Thunder Road Films; Asif Sadiq, Warner Bros’ chief global diversity, equity and inclusion officer; and Tim Clawson, Amazon Studios’ head of worldwide production and post production. The expert judging panel was assembled by specialist strategy consultancy Olsberg SPI.

The Global Production Awards are sponsored by British Film Commission (Gold Partner), Calgary Economic Development, Screen Scotland, On-Set Location Services (Silver Partners), Dallas Film Commission (Category Partner) and Olsberg SPI (Supporting Partner)

Global Production Awards shortlist 2024

City Of Film

Bristol, UK (Bristol City Of Film)

Limerick, Ireland (Innovate Limerick & Film in Limerick)

Sofia, Bulgaria (Nightmarepiktures)

Tulsa, US (Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture)

Zagreb, Croatia (Zagreb Film Office)

Community Impact Award

Fresh Film (Fresh Film, Ireland)

NEOM Media Industries (NEOM, Saudi Arabia)

ᎦᏚᎩ Working Together on a New Way Forward (Osiyo, Voices of the Cherokee People, US)

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Award

Below-the-Line Traineeship on Cocaine Bear (Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, US)

Blood and Water (Gambit Films, South Africa)

Diversifying Native American Representation & Industry Opportunities (Cherokee Film, US)

Little Bird (Fremantle, UK)

Queens (Wildstar Films, UK)

Unseen (Gambit Films, South Africa)

Zoe Ramushu (Wrapped, South Africa)

Emerging Location Award (sponsored by Dallas Film Commission)

Film AlUla, Saudi Arabia (Film AlUla)

NEOM, Saudi Arabia (NEOM Media Industries)

Placer-Lake Tahoe, US (Placer-Lake Tahoe Film Office)

Tampa Bay, US (Film Tampa Bay)

Tirana, Albania (Tirana Film Office)

Film Commission Of The Year

Andalucía Film Commission, Spain

Cherokee Film Commission, US

Czech Film Commission, Czech Republic

Film AlUla, Saudi Arabia

Location Of The Year Award

Juvet Landscape Hotel, Norway (Western Norway Film Commission)

Orkney Islands, Scotland (Screen Scotland)

West Horsley Place, UK (Location Collective)

Outstanding Use Of Locations

Ragnarok (Western Norway Film Commission, Norway)

Troll (Norwegian Film Commission, Norway)

Wyfie (Homebrew Films, South Africa)

Physical Production Innovation Award

CAMA AssetCycle: Innovating Circularity (CAMA AssetStore, UK

CAMA AssetCycle: Innovating Circularity (CAMA AssetStore, UK Evergreen Prisma (Lower Austrian Film Commission, Austria)

Food Waste Heroes Programme (Olio, UK)

Hybrid Generator Initiative (On-Set Location Services, UK)

Powering Innovation with Hybrid Solutions (Neptune Sustainability, UK)

Studio Of The Year

Garden Studios, UK

Origo Studios, Hungry

Provence Studios, France

Sky Studios Elstree, UK

Studio Fares, Sweden

Sunset Studios, US

Vancouver Film Studios, Canada

Versa London Studios, UK

Sustainability Initiative Award

Ecology (Provence Studios, France)

EVERGREEN PRISMA (Lower Austrian Film Commission, Austria)

Food Waste Heroes Programme (Olio, UK)

Green Film Update - a European Public Consultation (Trentino Film Commission, Italy)

GreenerLight Program (Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, US)

GREENSET (GREENSET, Atlantic Studios & Homebrew Films, South Africa)

Solar All-Electric Verde Trailers (Quixote by Sunset Studios, US)

The Grid Project (Film London, UK)

Sustainable Production Award (Scripted)

Abigail (Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, US)

Belgravia: The Next Chapter (Carnival Films, UK)

Hijack (60Forty Films & Idiotlamp Productions in assoc with Apple+, UK)

Paranoia (SF Studios Production, Denmark)

True Detective: Night Country (Warner Bros Discovery, HBO, US)

Sustainable Production Award (Unscripted)

A League Of Their Own (CPL, Picture Zero & Sky, UK)

The Coronation Concert (BBC Studios Events, UK)

The Cottage Dream (Strix, Norway)

Virtual Production Innovation Award