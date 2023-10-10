AFI FEST guest artistic director Greta Gerwig has revealed her five selections ahead of the Hollywood event running October 25-29.

Gerwig, whose Barbie ranks as the highest global release of the year to date on $1.43bn, has curated All That Jazz, An American In Paris, A Matter Of Life And Death, Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure, and Wings Of Desire.

Separately the festival announced on Tuesday that it has set an October 28 US premiere for Lee starring Kate Winslet as Lee Miller, the model turned war correspondent whose images of the Blitz, the liberation of Paris, and the concentration camps of Buchenwald and Dachau shed light on the Second World War.

Sly directed by Thom Zimny and featuring Sylvester Stallone has been added to the documentary section and also screens on October 28.

As previously reported the world premiere of Sam Esmail’s Leave The World Behind starring Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke and Mahershala Ali will open the festival on October 25.

The world premiere of Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story from directors Gelila Bekele and Armani Ortiz is the Centerpiece film on October 27, and Bradley Cooper’s Maestro, will close the event on October 29.