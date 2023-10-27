AFM will offer a “seamless and uninterrupted experience and secure environment” amid an investigation by Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office into working conditions at hotels in the region like new market hub Le Meriden Delfina where workers are on strike.

District Attorney George Gascón joined members of Unite Here Local 11 outside the Santa Monica hotel this week following allegations by the union that the hotel and others have brought in migrant workers and in some cases children to replace striking hotel workers.

Jean Prewitt, Independent Film & Television Alliance (IFTA) president and CEO, moved to reassure market attendees when approached for a statement by Screen.

“AFM is in no way a party to the contractual dispute between the local hotel workers union and many corporate-owned hotels in the Los Angeles area,” said Prewitt. “But Unite Local 11 now hopes to turn the AFM into its unfortunate victim as a means to force the hotels to agree to its contract terms.”

Prewitt continued, “We are dedicated to delivering a seamless and uninterrupted experience and secure environment, complete with all the services our participants require to conduct business efficiently and effectively. Le Méridien Delfina shares our commitment to hosting this event professionally with full staffing and services throughout the week.

“As a strictly private event not open to the public, safety is first, and we are enhancing our professional security teams in and around the hotel to protect our participants’ ability to do business with their colleagues during this time.”

Unite Here Local 11 has been holding occasional strikes at hotels around the Los Angeles area over the past several months as it seeks enhanced wages, benefits, and healthcare provisions for members.

ABC 7 reported that Gascón told union members and workers outside Le Meriden Delfina on Monday that his office was launching an investigation and pledged support for vulnerable people.

Screen has reached out to the DA’s office, Unite Here Local 11, and Le Meriden Delfina and had not heard back at time of writing.