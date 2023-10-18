AFM said on Tuesday more than 245 companies have been confirmed as exhibitors at the imminent 2023 event in Santa Monica, including sellers AGC Studios, Altitude Film Sales, Black Bear Pictures, Charades, FilmNation, Protagonist Pictures and SND Groupe M6.

The market (October 31-November 5) will be based at the new hub Le Méridien Delfina Santa Monica, with industry screenings throughout town, and the AFM Sessions taking place at The Hilton Santa Monica Hotel a short walk from Le Méridien.

National pavilions will represent the UK, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Thailand, while international trade organisations, film commissions and production service companies will have a significant presence as part of this year’s LocationEXPO exhibition.

Market leadership said there was “brisk registration” of teams of territorial buyers from more than 65 countries to date.

AFM Sessions will encompass a range of topics covering the Brazilian film industry, co-producing with China, rendering Black lives in media, new distribution patterns, and filming on Native Land.

Featured speakers hail from 30 West, Blue Fox Financing, Cornerstone, Disney, Fremantle, Imagine Entertainment, Lionsgate, Millennium Media, Netflix, Paramount, and Participant.

Jean Prewitt, IFTA president and CEO, said: “All indicators are pointing to a strong AFM23 and we look forward to hosting the global industry in just a few weeks. Asia which was still impacted by Covid restrictions last year is well-represented again, as are the UK and Europe – especially Italy, France, Germany and Spain.”