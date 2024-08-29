AGC International has acquired international sales on upcoming Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) Midnight Madness world premiere Ick.

Joseph Kahn’s sci-fi creature feature stars Mena Suvari and Brandon Routh in the tale of a washed-up jock turned high school science teacher who teams up with a class of rebellious teens to overcome an invasive infectious substance.

The cast includes Malina Weissman, Harrison Cone, Taia Sophia, Zeke Donovan Jones, and Debra Wilson with Jeff Fahey. Ick premieres on September 7.

Kahn directed from an original screenplay he co-wrote with Samuel Laskey and Dan Koontz. He won the 2017 TIFF People’s Choice Award: Midnight Madness for Bodied.

Steven Schneider, whose credits include Late Night With The Devil, on which AGC handled international sales, served as producer alongside Kahn, Joe Heath, and David Kang.

A group of investors in conjunction with Interstellar Entertainment and Image Nation Abu Dhabi financed Ick.

Peter Trinh, Robert Abramoff, Routh, Brian Dahlin, Ron Kirchhoff, Gerry Ambrose, Udaya Sharma, Michael Fisk, D.C. Cassidy, AGC Studios head Stuart Ford, and Ben Ross are the executive producers.

Trinh and CAA Media Finance are spearheading North American sales at TIFF.