The Zebras: Dark Start, an independent feature tackling the impact of AI on the fashion industry, has landed a release in India through Indywood Distribution Network.

The Indian drama, directed by Aneek Chaudhuri, is set to be released locally in early 2025 following its world premiere next week at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). A limited US theatrical release is planned by Double Exposure from September 13, which will serve as its Oscar-qualifying run.

The story follows a photographer in Kolkata who uses artificial intelligence (AI) to create virtual monsters, blurring the boundaries between reality and digitization, leading to turmoil in the city’s photography and fashion industries.

The cast is led by Sharib Hashmi, Priyanka Sarkar and Usha Banerjee. Producers are Akhil Murali and Ashik Murali of Yulin Productions.

Director Chaudhuri also wrote the screenplay, inspired by models in India who have reportedly taken their own lives after being replaced by AI.

Drawing parallels with the growing use of AI in the film industry, the filmmaker said: “While AI offers immense potential to revolutionise the film industry, The Zebras reminds us of the importance of maintaining a balance between innovation and tradition. The film serves as a critical reflection on the human element in storytelling, urging filmmakers and audiences alike to consider the implications of a future where AI plays an increasingly dominant role. As we move forward, it is essential to ensure that technology enhances, rather than diminishes, the creativity and humanity that define the art of filmmaking.”

Chaudhuri added that the marketing campaign for the film would rely heavily on hand-painted banners and posters to distance itself from promotional materials created or enhanced by AI.

Indywood is a Kerala-based sales and distribution outfit founded by Sohan Roy, which has handled titles including Jude Anthany Joseph’s 2018, which was India’s submission for the international feature film category at this year’s Oscars; Blessy’s The Goat Life (Aadujeevitham), one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2024 to date; and Rupesh Paul’s Kamasutra - The Revenge, which has been picked up by several international distributors.