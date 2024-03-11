China’s Alibaba Digital Media & Entertainment Group and Hong Kong’s Media Asia Group announced a slate of new projects today at Filmart.

Among the new projects are Born Evil Seed by Time Still Turns The Pages director Nick Cheuk; crime thriller The Other One by Fung Chih Chiang (A Witness Out Of The Blue); and mystery thriller Behind The Scene, directed by David Lee Kwong Yiu and produced by Andrew Lau.

Alibaba Pictures president Li Jie and Media Asia Group CEO Yip Chai Tuck both attended the joint press conference held in Filmart’s Moonlight Theatre, which saw director Soi Cheang, producer John Chong and the ensemble cast of Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In take to the stage.

The highly anticipated action film starring Louis Koo, Raymond Lam, Tony Wu, German Cheung and Richie Jen is set for release later this year.

Filmmaker Chen Sicheng, known for the Detective Chinatown series, also took to the stage to present Decode, directed by himself and starring Liu Haoran. The film was shot in Imax format with a 15-second teaser unveiled at the event.

Chen will also produce the third instalment of blockbuster franchise Sheep Without A Shepard, which will be directed by Jacky Gan and stars Xiao Yang from the previous films.

The joint slate also includes two co-productions: In The Light Of Dark by Zhang Mo (Sniper) and Fading Tracks directed by Wang Jing and produced by Han Sanping.