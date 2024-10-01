Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light, Tim Fehlbaum’s September 5, and Paul Schrader’s Oh, Canada have joined the line-up for AFI Fest running October 23-27.

The full roster includes Samir Oliveros’s The Luckiest Man In America, and Maisie Crow and Abbie Perrault’s Zurawski v Texas from executive producers Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton and Jennifer Lawrence.

Women and non-binary directors account for 48% of the official selection, and films from BIPOC filmmakers represent 26% of the line-up.

Festival highlights include No Other Land by Basel Adra, Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor and Hamdan Ballal; David Cronenberg’s The Shrouds; and documentaries Architecton by Victor Kossakovsky, Cheech & Chong’s Last Movie by David Bushell, Devo by Chris Smith, and Pavements by Alex Ross Perry.

This year’s festival line-up includes four world premieres, six North American premieres and seven US premieres. There are nine international feature film Oscar submissions including Brazil’s I’m Still Here from Walter Salles and Matthew Rankin’s Universal Language from Canada.

As previously announced, the festival will open with the world premiere of Music By John Williams and close with the world premiere of Clint Eastwood’s Juror #2. Other Red Carpet Premieres section highlights include Heretic starring Hugh Grant, the world premiere of Robert Zemeckis’ Here as the Centerpiece Screening, Maria starring Angelina Jolie, and the world premiere of Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl.