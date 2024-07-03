Amazon MGM Studios and Skydance’s comedy Balls Up, starring Mark Wahlberg and Paul Walter Hauser, is set to start filming in Queensland, Australia at Village Roadshow Studios this month,

Peter Farrelly is directing from a screenplay by Wolverine and Deadpool writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese.

According to Screen Queensland, the production will “generate an estimated $64.8 million for the Queensland economy, employing approximately 250 local cast and crew, as well as utilising small businesses”.

The film follows two US marketing executives who are fired for blowing a client sponsorship opportunity and decide to use their free tickets to a major football match. Their drunken debauchery leads them to be hunted by every person across the country.

Other international productions to take place in Queensland include Ron Howard’s Eden, The Bluff, and Good Cop/Bad Cop.

Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger, produce alongside Andrew Muscato, Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese.