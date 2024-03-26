Amazon MGM Studios has acquired Imagine Entertainment’s thriller After The Hunt with Luca Guadagnino directing and Julia Roberts attached to star.

Nora Garrett wrote the screenplay about a college professor at a personal and professional crossroads when a star pupil levels an accusation against one of her colleagues, and a dark secret from her own past threatens to come to light.

Brian Grazer and Allan Mandelbaum are producing for Imagine alongside Guadagnino for Frenesy. Executive producers are Karen Lunder for Imagine Entertainment, and Garrett.

Allan Mandelbaum brought the screenplay to Imagine and worked with CAA to get it to Guadagnino and Roberts.

Guadagnino’s tennis drama Challengers starring Zendaya, Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist opens via Amazon MGM Studios’ United Artists label in the US on April 26.

Roberts recently starred in Sam Esmail’s thriller Leave The World Behind at Netflix.